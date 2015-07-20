By Gernot Heller
TEHRAN, July 20 Germany and Iran moved
tentatively on Monday towards reviving a once close trade
relationship, anticipating the lifting of western economic
sanctions against Tehran following a landmark nuclear deal.
Economy Minister Sigmar Gabriel, making the first top level
German government visit to Tehran in 13 years, indicated that a
ministerial-level meeting of a long dormant German-Iran economic
commission would take place early next year in Tehran.
Gabriel signalled the move at a meeting with Iranian Oil
Minister Bijan Namdar Zangeneh during the visit, which is also
the first to the country by a senior member of a Western
government since the nuclear agreement last week.
Gabriel is travelling with a delegation of German industry
representatives, who are keen to move back into the Iranian
market, particularly the lucrative energy sector.
German exports to Iran hit 4.4 billion euros in 2005 but
then slumped to 1.8 billion by 2013 as the West tightened the
sanctions imposed over Iran's nuclear programme. However, the
agreement between Iran and six world powers including Germany
has opened the prospect that the sanctions will be removed.
Iran once produced more oil than Saudi Arabia and was able
to extract more than 6 million barrels per day in the 1970s, but
its output has fallen below 4 million bpd over the past decade
due to the sanctions and under-investment.
"There is no country in the world where petrochemicals are
so easy to access and so inexpensive," Zangeneh said. "I hope
that German and Iranian firms can find each other."
For decades, Germany was Iran's biggest trading partner in
Europe. Last year, German exports to Iran rose to 2.4 billion
euros in anticipation that the sanctions might be eased, but
German industry associations have said they could quadruple to
10 billion within a few years. German machinery, auto,
chemicals, healthcare and renewable energy firms are likely to
be the biggest beneficiaries of an opening up of the Iranian
market.
Wolfgang Buechele, chief executive of German industrial
gases group Linde, saw the greatest demand in the oil
and gas sector. "Especially German plant and mechanical
engineers could benefit from it," Buechele told German magazine
Der Spiegel, noting that German consumer goods manufacturers
could benefit in a later stage.
The trip is a delicate one for Gabriel, in part because of
Germany's close ties to Israel, Iran's sworn enemy.
Israel opposed the deal struck on Tuesday, under which
sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union and
United Nations will be lifted in exchange for Iran agreeing
long-term curbs on a nuclear programme.
Gabriel said in Tehran on Sunday that closer economic ties
with Iran depended on it improving relations with Israel.
He also told his hosts that Germany and other western
countries expected Iran to assume "new responsibilities"
following the nuclear deal, including taking on a bigger role in
promoting the peaceful resolution of conflicts, in particular in
Syria.
Speaking at a joint news confernce with Gabriel, Iranian
Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif did not touch on the issue
of Israel directly, but said: "Of course we have differing
political views. But we can talk about these differences of
opinion."
