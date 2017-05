TEHRAN Feb 3 German Foreign Minister Frank-Walter Steinmeier said on Wednesday that he had told Iranian President Hassan Rouhani he was welcome to visit Germany the next time he comes to Europe.

Speaking after meeting Rouhani in Tehran, Steinmeier said he had urged him "to keep Germany in mind as a destination on his next trip to Europe."

(Reporting by Sabine Siebold; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Michelle Martin)