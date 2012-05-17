DUBAI May 17 Iran's Foreign Ministry threatened
on Thursday to take legal action against Google for
dropping the name Persian Gulf from its Google Maps and leaving
the waterway between Iran and Arab states nameless, state
television reported.
"One of the seditionist acts taken as part of the soft war
against the Iranian nation has been Google's shameless act to
drop the name 'Persian Gulf' which is ... against historical
documents," Foreign Ministry spokesman Ramin Mehmanparast was
quoted as saying.
"We have put on our agenda to make an official complaint
against Google," he said, according to state television.
Designation of the key waterway for global oil and gas
supplies has long been a touchy issue among the countries
bordering it - Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the United
Arab Emirates, Oman, Iraq and Iran.
Iran says it is the Persian Gulf, the Arab states say it is
the Arabian Gulf. Foreign language descriptions can offend
either party if they use one name or the other, or sometimes if
they avoid an adjective altogether.
Tension between Iran and U.S.-allied Gulf Arab states has
been high over Iran's nuclear energy programme, which Gulf
rulers fear will give Tehran a nuclear weapon. Iran says its
peaceful nuclear programme is aimed at generating electricity.
Gulf Arabs also accuse Iran of fomenting unrest in Bahrain -
a charge Iran and protesters deny. Tehran has lauded Arab
uprisings in the region as an "Islamic awakening" against
despotic rulers, saying they were influenced by its own 1979
Islamic revolution.
Most ordinary Iranians are sensitive about the name of the
waterway, saying it has been historically called the 'Persian
Gulf'. Numerous pages on social media such as Facebook have been
created and dedicated to the waterway.
Iran threatened in 2010 to ban airlines from using its
airspace if they referred to the Arabian instead of Persian
Gulf.
(Writing by Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Sophie Hares)