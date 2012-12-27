* Dastjerdi was the only female cabinet minister
* Lawmakers criticize the dismissal
(Adds comments from parliament, detail)
DUBAI Dec 27 Iranian President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad on Thursday dismissed his only female cabinet
minister, Health Minister Marzieh Vahid Dastjerdi, after she
criticised her colleagues for failing to provide funds to import
vital medicines.
Appointed in 2009, Dastjerdi was the first woman government
minister since the Islamic Republic was established in 1979.
While seen as politically conservative, the gynaecologist has
advocated a greater role for women in society.
Reports have emerged in recent weeks of shortages of some
critical medicines for treatment of cancer, multiple sclerosis,
blood disorders and other serious conditions.
Last month, Dastjerdi said only a quarter of the $2.4
billion earmarked for medicine imports had been provided in the
current year and there was a shortage of foreign currency for
the shipments.
"Medicine is more essential than bread. I have heard that
luxury cars have been imported with subsidized dollars but I
don't know what happened to the dollars that were supposed to be
allocated for importing medicine," she said on state television.
Iranian officials blame the shortages on sanctions imposed
by the United States and the European Union. The government has
come under heavy criticism itself for failing to manage the
needs of Iranians properly.
Ahmadinejad's political rivals accuse him of exacerbating
the effects of sanctions through poor management and cronyism.
In a short statement, he announced the interim appointment
of Mohammad Hassan Tariqat Monfared as head of the ministry,
replacing Dastjerdi.
"Noting your commitment and valuable experience and based on
the ... constitution, I appoint you as the caretaker health
minister," read the statement published widely across Iranian
media.
Dastjerdi's dismissal was criticised in parliament, where
Ahmadinejad has been accused of concentrating power in his own
hands.
"Although the president has the authority to sack the health
minister, the move was not wise and doesn't have acceptable
logic," the head of parliament's health committee, Hosseinali
Shahriari, was quoted as saying by the semi-official Fars news
agency.
"The dismissal of the health minister was caused by nothing
but ... personal issues. I hope the president has the courage to
explain why he made this change," Fars quoted Shahriari as
saying.
(Reporting by Marcus George and Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by
William Maclean and Tom Pfeiffer)