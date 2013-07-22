* Iran's wheat imports seen higher due to poor harvest -
trade
* Iran tapping frozen bank accounts to make payments
By Jonathan Saul and Michael Hogan
LONDON/HAMBURG, July 22 Iran is approaching
Kazakhstan and other Caspian Sea suppliers for fresh wheat deals
after buying over 1 million tonnes in recent weeks from global
markets as Tehran seeks to bolster strategic stocks after recent
elections.
Iran, once a wheat exporter, is forecast to need at least 5
million tonnes of imports in the season starting in summer, amid
market talk its harvest this year was not as good as hoped.
"There is a new government in place and they have given the
green light to buy wheat. It is also (the Muslim fasting month
of) Ramadan, so they need to keeping boosting stocks," a Middle
East based trade source said. "They will find whatever ways and
means are required to secure purchases."
Trade sources say the Islamic Republic is picking up cargoes
from suppliers in Kazakhstan and Russia and shipping them over
the Caspian Sea, a key gateway.
"There have been shipments of Kazakh milling wheat for
shipment across the Caspian sold in past weeks and there is
interest for more," one European trader said.
"The good harvest in Kazakhstan this year will help solve a
lot of Iran's need for wheat imports and 40 percent of
Kazakhstan's wheat exports this year will either go to Iran or
Iraq, with the bias towards Iran."
Kazakhstan's wheat crop is forecast to rise to about 13.5
million tonnes this year from 11.3 million tonnes last year.
Rafail Galyamov, board chairman of Ak Bidai joint stock
company which runs the grain terminal in the Caspian Sea port of
Aktau in western Kazakhstan, said it was ramping up exports to
Iran.
"The terminal is now running at its full capacity, and in
July so far it has been handling only grain to be shipped to
Iran," he told Reuters. "We believe we will handle 50,000 tonnes
of wheat (for Iran) this month.
"Of course, our exporters have problems - with payments,
with money transfers, but they somehow manage and find a way
out," he added.
FROZEN BANK ACCOUNTS
Iranian President-elect Hassan Rouhani, who takes office
next month, will need to get the economy back on track after
sanctions have slashed oil revenues and added to turmoil for its
rial currency. While food is not targeted, Western measures have
led to an exodus of shipping companies, hurting the country's
vital seaborne trade.
Dealers said the wheat buying had partly been made possible
by the use of oil revenues in Iran's bank accounts in several
countries which had been frozen by sanctions. These funds,
however, can be used for humanitarian and food purchases.
Trade sources say in recent weeks Iran has bought at least
1.25 million tonnes of wheat in a series of purchases including
from Russian and Black Sea origins.
A Black Sea-based shipping industry source said Iran was
also buying wheat originating in Russia and transported in ships
via the Volga River and then onto Iran via the Caspian Sea.
"The Caspian Sea route to Iran has been especially used for
iron ore previously, but we are starting to see more grain
flowing in recent weeks," the source said. Cargoes have been
kept to 3,000 tonnes loads because of draft limits.
Another European based trade source said the smaller-sized
cargoes were being sold onto Iran's state buyer.
"I think the Iranians will need to import a total of 5-6
million tonnes of wheat in the coming year because of the low
size and poor quality of the Iranian crop," a separate trader
said.
"I expect approaching 2 million tonnes of this will come
from Kazakhstan. There is a trickle of shipments over from
Russia using the inland waterways network. We might see more of
this if the cargo handling in Iran is proved to be cheap and
efficient enough."
Andrei Sizov, chief executive of SovEcon agriculture
analysts, said separately Russia is likely to ship about 100,000
tonnes of wheat to Iran in July, mainly via the Black Sea ports
such as Novorossisk.
(Additional repoting by Raushan Nurshayeva and Dmitry Solovyov
in Astana, Polina Devitt in Moscow and Nigel Hunt in London;
editing by Keiron Henderson)