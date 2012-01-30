* Iran facing more trade pressure over nuclear programme
* Grains ships facing up to three week delays
By Jonathan Saul and Michael Hogan
LONDON/HAMBURG, Jan 30 European Union
sanctions have paralysed food import deals to Iran leaving about
400,000 tonnes of grain held up on at least 10 ships outside
Iranian ports for as long as three weeks, trade sources say.
The EU agreed last week to freeze the assets of Iran's
central bank as part of further sanctions aimed at stepping up
pressure on Iran's disputed nuclear programme.
The tougher trade embargo has meant major EU banks have
pulled back from financing grain shipments to Iran, a major
importer of foodstuffs and animal feed.
"The myriad of sanctions have worked to the point where the
Iranian banking system is virtually defunct, thereby not
allowing international trade houses to receive workable letters
of credit," one European grain trader said. "Their ships are
stopped while people figure out how to get payment done, it's a
mess."
Industry sources said a number of international trade houses
are unable to deliver their grain at the moment.
"The exporters cannot unload without payment as they would
face multi-million dollar losses if they do not get their
money," another grain trader said.
"People are already facing losses on deals because of the
delays in unloading. The importers cannot pay cash as the
shipments are too big. It is a total nightmare."
The delays have meant that sellers of the cargoes have had
to pay up to $35,000 a day in costs to ship owners. While some
have speculated that cargoes could be diverted, other trade
sources said it would not be financially viable given the amount
of costs already involved.
"The demurrage costs are really hurting everyone at the
moment. It's not feasible to find new destinations," a trade
source said.
Demurrage costs are payable to a ship owner by a charterer
for a delay for which the owner is not responsible.
SHIP DELAYS
Iran imports around 4.5 million tonnes of grain a year,
including about 3.5 million tonnes of corn, the leading world
grain for animal feed, according to International Grains Council
figures. It ranks among the top 10 global importers of maize.
The trade source said up to 350,000 tonnes of grain,
especially milling wheat from Russia and corn and feed wheat
from Ukraine, were stuck outside ports.
"Some vessels have been waiting up to three weeks," the
source said. "Sellers can't discharge because of payment issues
due to the latest EU sanctions. Nobody seems to know what to
do."
At Bandar Imam Khomeini, one of the country's largest grain
terminals, at least nine dry bulk vessels were anchored off the
port with a further vessel on its way to the area, AIS ship
tracking showed on Monday.
"There are now 11 to 12 ships waiting to unload. About 90
percent of the cargo is grains, mostly from Russia and Ukraine
or elsewhere in the Black Sea region," another grain trader
said.
The trader said close to 400,000 tonnes of grains was
affected including milling wheat, barley, corn and oilmeals.
"It is just total chaos, with the upheaval in the financial
system meaning no one can get letters of credit for payment,"
the trader said.
"EU banks have made a widespread pull out of providing trade
finance for Iran and the shipments are being caught as they are
too large to handle with direct payment."
Officials at Imam Khomeini port did not immediately respond
to an e-mail requesting comment. One official at the country's
Port and Maritime Organization, which oversees the country's
port operations, told Reuters when contacted that there was "no
problem".
Iran has 14 ports including Imam Khomeini, the
Port and Maritime Organization's website showed. Other general
cargo terminals handling grains include Bushehr.
EU governments also agreed last week to an
immediate ban on all new contracts to import, buy or transport
Iranian crude oil, shutting off its main source of foreign
income.
A sharp decline in the value of Iran's currency, linked to
Western sanctions, has also created payment difficulties.
(Additional reporting by Yeganeh Torbati and Sarah McFarlane,
writing by Jonathan Saul, editing by Alison Birrane)