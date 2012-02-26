Dollar shortages hit Qatar exchange houses as foreign banks scale back ties
Tehran Feb 26 Iran has refused to give Greece a shipment of 500,000 barrels of crude oil, the semi-official Fars news agency reported on Sunday, without giving a source.
"Oil tankers that had come to transfer 500,000 barrels of Iranian oil to a refinery in Greece had to go back empty-handed after Iran refused to give the shipment," Fars reported.
