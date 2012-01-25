* Fear of retaliation may deter Iranian blockade of strait
* But Western states believe Tehran will take other action
* Even without conflict, alarming incidents likely
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, Jan 25 Under pressure over its nuclear
ambitions, Iran might never act on its threat to close the
Strait of Hormuz but could retain enough tricks in its playbook
to keep its enemies, shippers and global markets on edge.
As Western states tighten sanctions and its enemies wage an
apparent covert war against its uranium enrichment programme,
Tehran has warned several times it may seal off the waterway,
choking the supply of Gulf crude and gas.
Few intelligence, military and security experts contacted by
Reuters either in or outside government, however, believe that
is genuinely likely. Instead, they say, Iran's leaders will be
looking for ways to harass enemies and cause disruption while
falling short of triggering a massive U.S.-led retaliation.
Possible Iranian gambits could include harrying tanker
traffic in the Gulf with fast attack boats, seizing uninhabited
Gulf islands claimed by other states, grabbing hostages from
passing civilian or military ships, stoking trouble in Sunni
Muslim-ruled Arab states with restive Shi'ite Muslim communities
and orchestrating attacks on U.S. forces in Afghanistan or
elsewhere using militant "proxies" such as Hezbollah.
The risk inherent in all this, however, is that someone on
either side miscalculates and triggers a full-blown conflict.
"These scenarios make sense as likely actions falling short
of actively blocking the Strait -- but they will certainly raise
tensions," says Nikolas Gvosdev, professor of national security
studies at the U.S. Naval War College in Rhode Island.
"Iran's goal in raising tensions in the Gulf may be to get
other countries to put pressure on the United States to show
restraint (and) as a way to create some breathing room for
Tehran to manoeuvre."
Iran's Revolutionary Guard plans more military exercises for
February, sending more swarms of gunboats into international
waters and showing off its anti-ship missile arsenal.
That in itself could close some areas of the Gulf to
shipping, as well is rattling neighbours and shipping firms.
Iran's 2007 capture of 15 British naval personnel proved
hugely embarrassing for London. Tehran may be looking for
similar ways success in humbling Western powers without
inflicting physical harm.
Already, U.S. and allied naval officers say their vessels
are often shadowed by Iranian gunboats, and some worry that if
matters escalate further those confrontations could intensify.
"They could easily keep it coming and make it more
harassing," said one Western naval officer with considerable
experience in the region, speaking on condition of anonymity
because he was not authorised to speak to the press.
"But short of an Iranian small boat actually attacking one
of our ships, our responses will be within the letter of the law
and non-lethal in nature."
HEAVY POSTURING
Beyond the waters of the Gulf, many analysts expect Iran to
further raise its support for regional proxies, from militants
attacking U.S. forces in Afghanistan to Shi'ite protesters and
militants in Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and elsewhere.
It could add to the growing sense of regional confrontation
arising from Iran's defiance of several U.N. resolutions
demanding that it suspend its atomic energy programme, seen in
the West as a camouflaged bid for nuclear weapons capability,
and engage in negotiations with world powers on a solution.
Washington seems keen to stress its resolve and showcase its
military strength. This week, the aircraft carrier USS Abraham
Lincoln passed through Hormuz flanked by British and French
warships - in open defiance of Tehran's warning earlier this
month that Washington should keep its carriers out of the Gulf.
In reality, naval sources say the move was likely planned
months or longer in advance - every time a giant U.S. carrier
docks anywhere, dozens of contracts need to be in place for it
to be serviced and supplied.
But this time, given the Iranian threat and the heightened
tension, the warships' entry would have been approved at the
highest level and deliberately publicised to an unusual degree.
"Both sides are engaged in heavy posturing right now," said
Reva Bhalla, director of strategic intelligence for U.S.-based
consultancy Stratfor. "Iran is focused right now on highlighting
its deterrence tools in the Persian Gulf ... This, of course,
increases the risk of miscalculation."
Whilst some analysts believe the Islamic Republic may
already worry it has overreached itself, others worry that
pulling back may become increasingly difficult politically.
The conventional military mismatch between Iran and its
enemies remains colossal.
As well as the Abraham Lincoln, the United States routinely
retains a second carrier in the Indian Ocean - currently the USS
Carl Vinson - within easy striking distance.
Between them, the two battle groups have the capacity to
carry well over 120 aircraft, while escort ships will be
carrying dozens if not hundreds of Tomahawk cruise missiles.
Then there are U.S. combat aircraft based in the Gulf and
Afghanistan, together with other well-equipped local air forces,
particularly that of Saudi Arabia, not to mention Israel.
Long-range stealth and other bombers based either in the
continental United States or the British Indian Ocean territory
of Diego Garcia could also hit Iranian targets with virtual
impunity.
"Closing Hormuz is a myth. Iran tried to do that for eight
years during the (1980s) Iran-Iraq war, and it wasn't successful
even for one hour," said Mustafa Alani, head of Security and
Terrorism Studies at the Gulf Research Center.
"They put mines, hit ships, but traffic through the strait
continued. They were hit very hard and learned their lesson when
they hit an American ship. The U.S. president ordered the U.S.
navy to attack, and two-thirds of the Iranian navy was destroyed
in one day. We saw that and we know their limitations," he said.
"This is why there are clear statements coming from Saudi
Arabia and the UAE (United Arab Emirates) saying, indirectly,
that they will replace Iran's oil."
"ASYMMETRIC WARFARE" THREAT
Iran's functional air force is limited to perhaps as few as
a few dozen strike aircraft, either Russian or ageing U.S.
models acquired before the 1979 Iranian revolution and for which
Tehran has long struggled to find spare parts.
The conventional Iranian Navy (IRIN) is also weak by modern
standards. In any war, its corvettes and relatively advanced
three Russian-built Kilo diesel electric submarines -- the pride
of its navy -- would almost certainly be destroyed.
Its missile, torpedo and sea mine-equipped mini submarines
are also seen as likely to be sunk within days.
More of a worry to Western strategists and shippers are the
hardline Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps Naval Forces (IRGCNF)
with their focus on "asymmetric warfare" designed to work around
Tehran's conventional military inferiority.
Firing their truck-mounted missiles directly at a warship or
commercial vessel would be swiftly judged an act of war and
prompt the immediate U.S. destruction of coastal batteries. But
hundreds of Iranian small boats - believed to include suicide
craft modelled on those once used by Sri Lanka's Tamil Tigers
-would offer more options.
Operating in international waters, they can perform
threatening passes of both commercial and military shipping,
perhaps even firing warning shots and essentially daring
international forces to respond. Individual craft could even
conduct damaging and perhaps deniable attacks.
For many -- including the insurance companies nervously
watching Gulf waters as they determine premiums -- the key
question is whether such forces are under responsible control.
"Whereas the IRIN (Iran's mainstream navy) is a conventional
military force and likely to be under tight control, the same is
not true of the IRGCN," said John Cochrane, senior global risk
forecaster at Exclusive Analysis, a London-based consultancy
advising foreign firms in the region, including insurers.
"We assess there is a higher risk of a low-level IRGC small
boat commander taking unsanctioned action - or just making a
mistake - that would result in an incident in which lethal force
was used by one side or the other."
Many of the commercial ships passing through Hormuz now
carry their own often heavily armed private security details to
protect against Somali pirates in the wider Indian Ocean.
Already accused of sometimes shooting unnecessarily at
fishing boats, some worry that private security units could
spark wider confrontation by inadvertently firing the first
shots against Iranian forces.
But ultimately, many believe, wiser heads would probably
prevail before matters spiraled out of control.
Such action would not be without precedent.
After frigate USS Samuel B Roberts was heavily damaged by an
Iranian mine during the so-called "tanker war" in 1988, the U.S.
military launched a limited retaliatory strike that wiped out
much of Iran's navy.
But outright war was avoided, as it was again a month later
after the USS Vincennes shot down an Iranian airliner, killing
290 in what Washington said was a tragic accident.
"I think it's unlikely to escalate -- Iran has too much to
lose... and our forces are too professional to let any kind of a
localised event blow up into a larger conflict," said the senior
Western naval officer.
"If there is an incident, we will quickly get our forces
into our respective corner, establish a defensive posture -
albeit ready to go on the offensive if directed... - and wait to
see what Iran's next move on the chessboard will be."
(Additional reporting by William Maclean in London and
Joseph Logan in Dubai; Editing by Mark Heinrich)