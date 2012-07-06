(removes garble in lede)
* As EU oil sanctions enter force, Tehran talks tough
* U.S. Navy boosts forces, says prepared for conflict
* But, quietly, both sides work to avoid escalation
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, July 6 Iran and the United States might
be talking up their readiness for war in the Gulf but beneath
the rhetoric, all sides appear keen to avoid conflict and
prevent accidental escalation - at least for now.
This week, a string of hawkish Iranian statements -
including a renewed threat to close the Strait of Hormuz and
destroy U.S. bases "within minutes" of an attack - helped push
benchmark Brent crude oil prices above $100 for the first time
since June.
Western military officials and analysts say Tehran does have
the capability to wreak regional havoc. But the current
sabre-rattling, they believe, is more about moving markets and
trying to give the West second thoughts over the ever-tightening
oil sanctions aimed at cutting back Tehran's nuclear programme.
A European Union ban on trading Iranian oil announced
earlier in the year entered force on July 1, while the United
States is also tightening financial restrictions. Even Asian
buyers such as China that had hoped to keep taking Iranian crude
appear to be scaling back purchases, struggling to find shipping
insurance or banking - leaving Iran increasingly isolated.
"What we tend to see is that rhetoric from Iran tends to
peak when you have developments around the sanctions issue,"
U.S. Deputy Chief of Naval Operations Vice Admiral Mark Fox told
a naval conference at London's Royal United Services Institute.
"We saw this in 2010, we saw it in January this year. They
use rhetoric and military exercises to make their point ... but
it is always best to be prepared, and we always are."
Washington has highlighted its own military buildup,
pointing to new minesweepers, patrol craft and the assault ship
USS Ponce joining its Fifth Fleet, which includes the USS
Abraham Lincoln and Enterprise carrier battle groups.
Iran has often threatened reprisals for any Israeli or
U.S.-led strike on its nuclear sites, whose activities it says
are purely peaceful but the West suspects are geared to
developing arms. But this week's statements were more aggressive
than most.
In one headline on its website, state-run Press TV described
Western warships in the Gulf as "sitting ducks". An Iranian
parliamentary committee said it would pass a bill allowing
Tehran to block passage through Hormuz, the conduit for all Gulf
oil exports, to ships of any country backing sanctions.
"Iran is essentially reminding the U.S. and its regional
allies that if it were attacked, it is capable of responding,"
said Michael Connell, an Iran specialist at the Centre for Naval
Analysis, which provides analysis to military and other clients
as part of larger U.S. government-funded think tank, CNA.
"There is also a domestic component - reassuring their own
populace that their armed forces are respected and feared."
Four months before a U.S. presidential election in which the
economy could prove the deciding factor, Iran probably sees the
ability to influence global oil prices as a potent and much more
usable weapon than actual military action.
"As the impact of European sanctions ... begins to create
some economic hardship for Tehran, the timing of this
announcement suggests that Iran is trying to imply that it in
turn can cause economic pain for the world," said Nikolas
Gvosdev, professor of national security studies at the U.S.
Naval War College.
MIDDLE EAST "TINDERBOX"
Whatever the intent, the growing number of military forces
in close proximity brings obvious dangers.
"The risk of Iran actually carrying out the actions they are
threatening is low," said Ari Ratner, a former Middle East
adviser to the State Department earlier in the Obama
administration and now a fellow at the left-leaning Truman
National Security Foundation.
"However, there is an increasing danger that this rhetoric
or the increasing provocative actions by the Iranian side ...
could result in a miscalculation ... The Gulf is becoming a
tinderbox and an accidental spark may come at any time."
Military experts say the opening salvos of any such conflict
could prove hugely damaging, with even sophisticated warships
vulnerable to suicide speedboats, midget submarines or
truck-mounted missiles. But the ultimate outcome, they say,
would never be in doubt: a massive U.S.-led retaliation that
left Iran's military devastated.
For all the talk, however, naval officers say tensions in
the Gulf between U.S.-led forces and their Iranian counterparts
are if anything lower than several years or even months ago,
with clear signals that Tehran itself is holding back.
Last week, U.S. Chief of Naval Operations Jonathan Greenert
told a news briefing that the Iranian navy continued to be
"professional and courteous". Confrontations with Revolutionary
Guard naval units - in which they came too close to U.S.
warships for comfort - were also down in number, he said.
Despite occasional talk of Iran refusing to allow U.S.
carriers through Hormuz, U.S. naval officers say that in fact
Iranian units appear to have had instructions to steer well
clear when the giant ships transit the strait.
When foreign warplanes approach Iranian air space, they find
themselves swiftly warned off with a simple but firm radio
warning in English.
For its part, the U.S. Navy says it has rescued dozens of
Iranian sailors from Gulf and Indian Ocean waters, including
several from a dhow held captive by Somali pirates.
"I have never worked harder to prevent a conflict," said
Vice Admiral Fox, formerly commander of U.S. naval forces in the
region. "We are going out of our way to send the message that we
are not there to overpressurise (the situation)."
The current increase in forces in the Gulf, naval insiders
say, was planned months ago - but tough choices lie ahead.
Washington says it plans to keep two carriers in the region
for at least the next fiscal year and will shortly decide on the
next. Maintaining those forces in the longer run, particularly
given the planned U.S. "pivot" to Asia, may be harder to
sustain.
But the focus on Hormuz, some suggest, may simply be missing
the bigger picture.
EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED?
"Yes, we're seeing another spike in sabre-rattling from Iran
and to a lesser extent from the United States," said Henry
Smith, regional analyst at London-based consultancy Control
Risks. "But neither of those countries has any intention of
starting a war in the Persian Gulf. The country you need to
watch as the protagonist is Israel."
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government has long said
it reserves the right to strike directly at Iran if it does not
believe Washington and others are doing enough - through
diplomacy or sanctions - to stop it going nuclear.
Such action could still take place this year, despite doubts
among many analysts that Israel has the capability to deliver a
truly knockout blow and could simply end up motivating the
Iranians to work faster to achieve nuclear capability.
But there are growing perceptions that this prospect may
already be receding, with Israel and the United States likely
instead continuing to rely on covert tactics such as the
computer worm Stuxnet to slow Iran's nuclear progress.
Netanyahu may himself already have decided to wait, hoping
that a newly elected Republican president, Mitt Romney, would
prove more supportive and at least give Israel the sophisticated
bunker-busting munitions needed to reach buried laboratories.
With perhaps no one genuinely willing to risk escalation for
now, the face-off in the Gulf is likely to continue largely
unchanged, albeit with periodic market-moving bouts of high
profile tension.
Even if an accidental clash were to down an aircraft or
damage a warship, some believe all parties would find a way to
swiftly de-escalate.
"This rise in tensions was to be expected," said Reva
Bhalla, head of strategy at U.S.-based geopolitical risk
consultancy Stratfor. "But to an extent, both sides are
indulging in theatre. They know what they are doing and they
have too much to lose from an actual confrontation."
Not everyone, however, believes that pattern is sustainable.
With Tehran believed to be moving closer to the ability to
produce a workable nuclear device - most intelligence services
believe Iran has not so far made a political decision to do so -
and sanctions inflicting worsening economic hardship on ordinary
Iranians, they say something must eventually give.
Pushed too far, the fear is that the Islamic Republic's
leaders might start a fight in the hope of uniting the people
behind them against a common enemy.
"We're essentially backing them into a corner," said one
veteran naval officer with much experience in the region. "As an
old fighter pilot, we used to say: 'When you are out of options,
redefine the fight that you're in' ... They'll have to either
capitulate or do something unexpected. I believe they'll do
anything if it comes down to defending the regime's existence."
