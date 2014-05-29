(Adds comment from expert in last two paragraphs)
By Jim Finkle
BOSTON May 29 In an unprecedented, three-year
cyber espionage campaign, Iranian hackers created false social
networking accounts and a bogus news website to spy on military
and political leaders in the United States, Israel and other
countries, a cyber intelligence firm said on Thursday.
ISight Partners, which uncovered the operation, said the
targets include a four-star U.S. Navy admiral, U.S. lawmakers
and ambassadors, and personnel from Afghanistan, Britain, Iraq,
Israel, Saudi Arabia and Syria.
The firm declined to identify victims and said it could not
say what data had been stolen by the hackers, who were seeking
credentials to access government and corporate networks, as well
as intelligence on weapons systems and diplomatic negotiations.
"If it's been going on for so long, clearly they have had
success," iSight Executive Vice President Tiffany Jones told
Reuters. The privately held company is based in Dallas, Texas
and provides intelligence on cyber threats.
ISight dubbed the operation "Newscaster" because it said the
Iranian hackers created six "personas" who appeared to work for
a fake news site, NewsOnAir.org, which used content from the
Associated Press, BBC, Reuters and other media outlets. The
hackers created another eight personas who purported to work for
defense contractors and other organizations, iSight said.
The hackers set up false accounts on Facebook and other
social networks for these 14 personas, populated profiles with
fictitious personal content, and then tried to befriend targets,
according to iSight.
To build credibility, hackers approached high-value targets
after establishing ties with victims' friends, colleagues,
relatives and other connections over social networks including
Facebook Inc, Google Inc LinkedIn Corp
and Twitter Inc.
The hackers would initially send the targets content that
was not malicious, such as links to news articles on
NewsOnAir.org, in a bid to establish trust. Then they would send
links that infected PCs with malicious software, or direct
targets to web portals that ask for network log-in credentials,
iSight said.
The hackers used the 14 personas to make connections with
more than 2,000 people, the firm said, adding that it believed
the group ultimately targeted several hundred individuals.
"This campaign is not loud. It is low and slow," said Jones.
"They want to be stealth. They want to be under the radar."
ISight said it had alerted some victims and social
networking sites as well as the U.S. Federal Bureau of
Investigation and overseas authorities. An FBI spokeswoman
declined to comment.
Facebook Inc spokesman Jay Nancarrow said his company
had discovered the hacking group while investigating suspicious
friend requests and other activity on its website.
"We removed all of the offending profiles we found to be
associated with the fake NewsOnAir organization and we have used
this case to further refine our systems that catch fake
accounts," Nancarrow said.
LinkedIn spokesman Doug Madey said the site was
investigating the report, though none of the fake profiles were
currently active.
Twitter declined to comment. Google did not respond to a
request for comment.
POST-STUXNET ERA
ISight disclosed its findings as evidence emerges that
Iranian hackers are becoming increasingly aggressive in the wake
of the 2010 Stuxnet computer virus attack on Tehran's nuclear
program, widely believed to have been launched by the United
States and Israel.
ISight said it could not ascertain whether the hackers were
tied to Tehran, though it believed they were supported by a
nation state because of the operation's complexity.
The firm said NewsOnAir.org was registered in Tehran and
likely hosted in Iran. The Persian term "Parastoo" was used as a
password for malware associated with the group, which appeared
to work during business hours in Tehran, according to iSight.
Among the 14 false personas were reporters for NewsOnAir,
including one with the same name as a Reuters journalist in
Washington; six employees who purportedly worked for defense
contractors; a systems administrator with the U.S. Navy; and an
accountant working for a payment processor.
A spokesman for Thomson Reuters Corp, which owns Reuters,
declined to comment.
Chris Hadnagy, author of "Unmasking the Social Engineer,"
said Newscaster was by far the most sophisticated hacking
campaign involving social networking sites that has been
uncovered so far.
"We're going to see more and more of this vector being used.
It is probably a lot deeper than we realize right now," said
Hadnagy, who runs a website, www.social-engineer.com.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle; Editing by Tiffany Wu)