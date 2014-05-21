* Six Iranians arrested for recreating pop video
* Arrests seen as warning sign to social activist groups
* Hardliners challenge Rouhani over social freedoms
* President's priority nuclear issue, not social reform
By Michelle Moghtader
DUBAI, May 21 Six Iranians arrested for
appearing in a video singing along to an American pop song were
released on Wednesday, one day after being detained for what
police called their "obscene" behaviour, one of them said in an
online posting.
In the clip, the three women and three men dance and lip
synch to Pharrell Williams' "Happy", imitating the official
video of the international hit. The women are not wearing
headscarves, as demanded by Iran's Islamic law.
Their arrest caused outrage among fans of the song - a
catchy anthem about feeling happy - who took to social media to
denounce what they saw as a heavy-handed response by the Islamic
Republic to a piece of harmless fun.
Pharrell Williams himself criticised the arrests. "It's
beyond sad these kids were arrested for trying to spread
happiness," he tweeted on Tuesday.
The incident has highlighted the struggle between Iran's
conservatives and those who hope President Hassan Rouhani, who
has eased the country's antagonistic stance with the West, might
also relax the Islamic Republic's social norms.
Iran's state-run TV broadcast a programme on Tuesday,
apparently showing the six expressing regret. "They had promised
us not to publish the video," said one of the women.
Tehran's police chief, Hossein Sajedinia, said he had
ordered the arrest of the six youngsters because they had helped
create an "obscene video clip that offended the public morals
and was released in cyberspace," the ISNA news agency said.
A source close to the six said they had been released on
bail.
"Hi, I'm back, thank you @pharrell and everyone who cared
about us," Reihane Taravati wrote on her Instagram account.
"Love you all so much and missed you so much."
President Rouhani has delivered few social reforms since his
election last year, apparently intent on conserving his
political capital for seeking an end to the nuclear dispute,
something that has involved a politically risky engagement with
the United States - a move criticised by hardliners.
But in a tweet on Wednesday, the president - who has
championed Internet freedoms in a country that has sweeping bans
on social and news media sites - appeared to
express support for the six.
"#Happiness is our people's right. We shouldn't be too hard
on behaviors caused by joy," he wrote on his English language
Twitter account, without specifically saying he was referring to
the video.
It is not the first time young Iranians have used social
media sites to buck social restrictions.
A Facebook page entitled "My Stealthy Freedom", where
Iranian women can send in pictures of themselves without their
hair covered, has garnered 331,000 likes.
"They arrested the 'Happy' kids because it was easier than
arresting women from that Facebook page," said a young Iranian
from Tehran.
(Editing by William Maclean and Robin Pomeroy)