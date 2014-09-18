DUBAI, Sept 18 Six Iranians arrested for
appearing in a video singing along to the American pop song
"Happy" were given suspended sentences of 91 lashes and six
months in prison for obscene behaviour, a news website on
Thursday quoted their lawyer as saying.
Another defendant who faced 'heavier charges' in relation to
the video was handed a suspended sentence of one year in jail
and 91 lashes by the authorities on Wednesday, the Iran Wire
site quoted Farshid Rofugaran as saying.
He was quoted by Iran Wire as saying the verdicts had not
been officially communicated to him and so he could not be
completely sure about the information he had gathered.
The sentences are suspended for three years, meaning that if
any of the seven is found guilty of a similar offence, the
punishment is then carried out, he said without elaborating.
Iran Wire is a news and features website run from outside
the Islamic Republic.
The defendants, four men and three women, were detained by
police in May after six of them were shown lip synching to
Pharrell Williams' hit song "Happy."
The women appearing in the clip were bare headed in
violation of the Islamic dress code enforced after the 1979
Islamic revolution.
The arrests in May drew condemnation from the singer and his
fans through social media, as well as indirect criticism from
moderate President Hassan Rouhani.
"The way to deal with cultural issues is cultural work, not
policemen and (detention) vans and strong-arm tactics," the
president told a gathering of conservative clerics in the
religious city of Mashhad earlier this month.
