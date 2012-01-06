TEHRAN Jan 6 Iran's Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) will hold new naval exercises in the Strait of Hormuz in February, state-run Press TV quoted a military commander as saying on Friday.

The Guards' Navy Commander Rear Admiral Ali Fadavi said the drill would be "different compared to previous exercises held by the IRGC", Press TV reported but gave no further details. The last drill in the vital oil shipping lane ended on Monday.