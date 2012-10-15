BERLIN Oct 15 Iran's Revolutionary Guards chief
has drafted a plan to cause an environmental disaster in the
Strait of Hormuz to block seaborne oil exports with the goal of
removing economic sanctions imposed on Tehran, the weekly Der
Spiegel said in an unsourced report.
There was no independent confirmation of the report.
The German newsmagazine reported that Mohammad Ali Jafari's
plan, codenamed "Muddy Water", envisages the Iranians steering a
tanker onto the rocks in the Strait, the world's most important
oil shipping waterway.
"The aim is to block shipping temporarily through the
contamination, to 'punish' adjacent Arab states that are hostile
to Iran and to force the West to take part in a large-scale
cleanup of the waters - and possibly thereby a suspension of
sanctions against Tehran," Spiegel said.
"A decontamination would only be possible with technical
help from the Iranian authorities and for this the embargo would
have to be at least temporarily lifted," it said.
"Iranian firms, some of them owned by the Revolutionary
Guards, could even profit from the rescue operations."
Der Spiegel gave no source for its report but said Western
intelligence services were studying the plan, which it said now
required only the approval of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah
Ali Khamenei to be put into effect.
Iran's economy is buckling under the weight of Western
sanctions aimed at forcing the country to suspend its nuclear
programme and negotiate seriously to resolve concerns that it is
covertly trying to develop atom bombs, a charge Iran denies.
About 40 percent of the world's seaborne oil exports pass
out of the Gulf via the Strait of Hormuz. Iran has previously
threatened to disrupt Gulf oil shipping if Israel or the United
States carries out any attacks on its nuclear facilities.