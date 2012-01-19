ANKARA Jan 19 Iran's Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Thursday that Tehran had never tried to block the Strait of Hormuz but warned its neighbours against putting themselves in a "dangerous position".

"We want peace and tranquility in the region, but some of the countries in our region, they want to direct other countries 12,000 miles away from this region. I repeat that Iran has never tried to hinder this important route," Salehi, in Turkey on a visit, told Turkey's NTV broadcaster.

"I am calling to all countries in the region, please don't let yourselves be dragged into a dangerous position."

Salehi added the United States should express it is open for negotiations with Tehran without conditions, referring to a letter Iran says it has received from the U.S. government about the Strait of Hormuz situation. (Writing by Ibon Villelabeitia; Editing by Maria Golovnina)