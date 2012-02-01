Herman Nackaerts, head of a delegation of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), talks to journalists on his way to Iran at the international airport in Vienna January 28, 2012. REUTERS/Herwig Prammer

VIENNA The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Wednesday it had held "good" talks in Iran about suspicions Tehran was seeking atomic weapons but more discussions were needed.

The senior United Nations nuclear inspectors went to Tehran on Saturday for talks with Iranian officials on the Islamic state's suspected atomic weapons programme, and to try to advance efforts to resolve the nuclear row. Tehran say its nuclear activities are for peaceful electricity generation.

"We are committed to resolving all the outstanding issues and the Iranians certainly are committed too. But of course there is still a lot of work to be done and so we have planned another trip in the very near future," Herman Nackaerts, deputy director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), told reporters after returning from Tehran.

Asked if he was satisfied with the talks, Nackaerts, who headed the six-member IAEA mission, said "Yeah, we had a good trip."

He described the three days of talks as "intensive discussions" but declined to comment on whether his Iranian counterparts had engaged in substantial dialogue or to give any more details, saying he first needed to brief his superiors.

Iran earlier described the talks as "constructive" and said further meetings were planned.

"Talks between Iran and the visiting team of inspectors from the International Atomic Energy Agency were constructive and ... the two sides agreed to continue the talks," the semi-official Fars news agency quoted an unnamed source as saying on Tuesday.

The Fars report said the date of future talks between Iran and IAEA had been set, but did not give details.

Western diplomats have often accused Iran of using offers of dialogue as a stalling tactic while it presses ahead with its nuclear programme, and say they doubt whether Tehran will show the kind of concrete cooperation the IAEA wants.

