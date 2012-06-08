June 8 The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday it had made no progress in talks with Iran to finalise a deal on easing an investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research by Tehran and it called the outcome "disappointing".

Herman Nackaerts, global head of inspections for the International Atomic Energy Agency, said after Friday's meeting at IAEA headquarters in Vienna that no date for further talks on the matter had been set.

The United States, European powers and Israel want to curb Iranian atomic activities they suspect are intended to produce nuclear bombs. Tehran says the aims of its nuclear programme are purely civilian.

