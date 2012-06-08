Qatar state TV shuts down website after hacking attempts
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
June 8 The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Friday it had made no progress in talks with Iran to finalise a deal on easing an investigation into suspected nuclear weapons research by Tehran and it called the outcome "disappointing".
Herman Nackaerts, global head of inspections for the International Atomic Energy Agency, said after Friday's meeting at IAEA headquarters in Vienna that no date for further talks on the matter had been set.
The United States, European powers and Israel want to curb Iranian atomic activities they suspect are intended to produce nuclear bombs. Tehran says the aims of its nuclear programme are purely civilian.
(Reporting by Fredrik Dahl, editing by Mark Heinrich)
DUBAI, June 8 Qatar's state-run television has shut down its website temporarily "for security reasons" after hacking attempts, it said on its Twitter feed on Thursday.
BRUSSELS, June 8 The head of the European Council, Donald Tusk, has waded into a dispute over a proposed new pipeline for Russian gas that pits Germany against eastern members of the EU, saying the plan would be harmful to the bloc's interests.