June 8 The U.N. nuclear watchdog said it had
made no progress in talks with Iran on Friday to finalise a deal
on resuming a long-stalled investigation into suspected nuclear
weapons research by Tehran and it called the outcome
"disappointing".
Herman Nackaerts, global head of inspections for the
International Atomic Energy Agency, said after Friday's meeting
at IAEA headquarters in Vienna that no date for further talks on
the matter had been set.
The United States, European powers and Israel want to curb
Iranian atomic activities they suspect are intended to produce
nuclear bombs. Tehran says the aims of its nuclear programme are
purely civilian.
Six world powers were watching the IAEA-Iran meeting closely
to judge whether the Iranians were ready to make concessions
before a resumption of broader negotiations with them later this
month in Moscow on the decade-old nuclear dispute.
Nackaerts said the U.N. agency had come to the meeting with
a desire to seal the agreement and had presented a revised draft
that addressed earlier stated concerns by Iran.
"However, there has been no progress," he told reporters.
"And indeed Iran raised issues that we have already discussed
and other new ones. This is disappointing."
He added: "A date for a follow-on meeting has yet to be
fixed."
Iran's IAEA ambassador, Ali Asghar Soltanieh, said work on a
so-called "structured approach" document, setting the overall
terms for the IAEA investigation, would continue and there would
be more talks.
The IAEA had been pressing Iran for an agreement that would
give its inspectors immediate access to the Parchin military
complex, where it believes explosives tests relevant for the
development of nuclear bombs have taken place.
Iran has said it would work with the U.N. agency to prove
that such allegations are "forged and fabricated".
Both Iran and the IAEA said earlier that significant headway
had been made on the "structured approach" document.
But differences remained on how the IAEA should conduct its
inquiry and the United States said this week it doubted whether
Iran would give the U.N. agency the kind of access to sites,
documents and officials it needs.
The talks conducted by world powers are aimed at defusing
tension over Iran's nuclear works that has led to increasingly
tough Western sanctions on Iran, including an EU oil embargo
from July 1, and stoked fears of another Middle East war.
