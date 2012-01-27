TEHRAN Jan 27 Fighting sanctions with
sanctions in a trial of strength with the West over its nuclear
ambitions, Iran warned on Friday it may halt oil exports to
Europe next week in a move calculated to hurt ailing European
economies.
At the same time, the government in Tehran, grappling with
its own economic crisis under Western trade and banking
embargoes, will host a rare visit on Sunday by U.N.
nuclear inspectors for talks that the ruling clergy may hope can
relieve diplomatic pressure as they struggle to bolster public
support.
Since the U.N. watchdog lent independent weight in November
to the suspicions of Western powers that Iran is using a nuclear
energy programme to give itself the ability to build atomic
bombs, U.S. and EU sanctions and Iranian threats of reprisal
against Gulf shipping lanes have disrupted world oil markets and
pushed up prices.
Amid forecasts Iran might be able to build a bomb next year,
and with President Barack Obama facing re-election campaign
questions on how he can make good on promises - to Americans and
to Israel - not to tolerate a nuclear-armed Islamic Republic, a
decade of dispute risks accelerating towards the brink of war.
Western diplomats see little immediate prospect of renewed
talks between Iran and the U.N.'s International Atomic Energy
Agency, scheduled from Sunday to Tuesday in Tehran, as likely to
elicit much in the way of concessions to Western demands.
For all the tension, there was little clear market response
to Friday's talk by members of Iran's parliament that they may
vote on Sunday to stop sending oil to the European Union - its
second biggest customer - as early as next week, to spite EU
states that gave themselves until July to enforce an oil import
embargo on Iran.
While Greek and Italian refineries which rely on Iranian
crude face hardships - recession-hit Greeks bought more than
half their oil from Iran lately - analysts see Arab producers
satisfying some shortfall, and demand for Iranian oil from China
and other Asians that do not back Western sanctions may mean
world oil flows are merely diverted rather than blocked.
RHETORIC
Traders admit to wearying of rhetorical thrust and parry.
"They are the masters of bluffing," one Mediterranean crude
oil trader said of remarks by Iranian lawmakers on Friday. "And
they aren't very reliable when they threaten extreme measures,"
he said, noting the serious practical difficulties for tankers
and storage plants of diverting 700,000 barrels of oil per day.
"That said, we are living in strange and difficult times,"
he added, as Brent crude futures gained 0.8 percent to $111.64
on the threat, while disappointing U.S. growth data prices back.
In Tehran, Hossein Ibrahimi, vice-chairman of parliament's
national security committee, was quoted by the semi-official
Fars news agency as saying: "On Sunday, parliament will have to
approve a 'double emergency' bill calling for a halt in the
export of Iranian oil to Europe starting next week."
Moayed Hosseini-Sadr, a member of the energy committee in
the legislature, said there would be no delay of the kind the EU
allowed to its members on Monday when it imposed a ban on oil
imports from Iran that would take full effect only on July 1:
"If the deputies arrive at the conclusion that the Iranian
oil exports to Europe must be halted, parliament will not delay
a moment," Hosseini-Sadr said. "The Europeans will surely be
taken by surprise and will understand the power of Iran."
Echoing President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who said on Thursday
that Europe would be the loser from its sanctions policy, the
hardline cleric leading Friday prayers at Tehran university
jibed: "Why wait six months, why not right away? The answer is
clear. They are in trouble; they are grappling with crisis."
That comment from Ahmad Khatami indicated the pre-emptive
export ban is backed by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
The EU accounted for 25 percent of Iranian crude oil sales
in the third quarter of 2011. But China, India and others have
made clear that they are keen to soak up any spare Iranian oil,
even as U.S. Treasury measures to choke Tehran's dollar trade
make it harder to pay for supplies.
SANCTIONS
Highlighting the difficulties of securing international
sanctions when many other governments, including Russia and
China, question their value or say they will only harden Iranian
defiance, Turkish state-controlled Halkbank, a key player in
handling payments for Iranian oil, said it would keep
on doing so.
A manager at the bank told Reuters that, as far as it was
concerned, it was not in breach of U.S. financial sanctions.
The European Union's response was muted, saying only that
Iran's intentions had been reported and repeating that the goal
of sanctions was to pull Tehran, a signatory to treaties banning
the spread of nuclear weapons, back into negotiations intended
to ensure its nuclear programme was transparent and peaceful.
"We want to see Iran coming back to the negotiating table,
engaging in meaningful discussion on confidence-building
measures and demonstrate the willingness to address concerns
over its nuclear programme, without preconditions," said Maja
Kocijancic, spokeswoman for EU foreign policy chief
Catherine Ashton.
In Paris, where President Nicolas Sarkozy has been vocal in
criticising Iran, Foreign Ministry spokesman Bernard Valero
stressed that EU countries were already in the process of
finding alternative supplies of oil and he was dismissive of the
comments from Tehran:
"It's the little game of statements that they carry out
artistically," Valero said.
A senior European executive for an oil company that buys
Iranian crude told Reuters there could still be problems for
some if Tehran cut off supplies immediately.
"We have to wait and be ready. The Iranians have been backed
into a corner and it's hard to predict how they will react," he
said.
Iran's conservative-dominated parliament has previously
shown it is ready to force the government to take action against
what it sees as hostility from the West, and oil analyst Samuel
Ciszuk said it was likely the assembly would pass the EU ban.
"It makes sense to demonstrate Iranian resolve and that it
is not on the back foot, particularly as the measure could hit
European refiners at a time of deep economic weakness," said
Ciszuk of London consultancy KBC Energy Economics.
An abrupt halt might, however, force Iran to offer discounts
to other buyers in order to shift excess output, he added.
RISKS
Asian buyers might be tempted but are also wary of U.S.
disfavour: "Even though China and India could take the
opportunity to capitalize on Iran's weakness they currently have
little appetite for the resulting international fallout," said
Paul Tossetti at consultancy PFC Energy in Washington.
Iran's clerical establishment, having faced down popular
protests which followed Ahmadinejad's disputed re-election in
2009, is dealing with internal disagreement on policy while
preparing to seek public endorsement at a closely managed
parliamentary election in March.
Defending Iran's right to civilian nuclear power against the
hostility of former colonial powers and Israel has been popular,
but galloping inflation, which saw the rial formally devalued
this week, is fuelling discontent with a ruling class that is
also accused of corruption and putting its own interests first.
Meir Javedanfar, an Iran analyst based in Israel, said the
parliament's threats were a potentially risky strategy: "Iran
has to be careful here," he said. "If this turns out to be yet
another bluff, it could damage its deterrence posture as its
adversaries could stop taking its threats less seriously.
"But on the other hand if Iran does actually go through with
its threat, it would reduce its own dwindling oil income even
more while turning more EU countries against it. This would be a
diplomatic victory for the U.S and Israel."
INSPECTIONS
The diplomatic battleground will move to Tehran with the
arrival late on Saturday or early Sunday of an IAEA delegation,
expected to number about half a dozen led by inspections chief
Herman Nackaerts.
The invitation by Iran could offer a way to reduce tension
after a particularly harsh exchange of rhetoric and the
announcement this month by Tehran that it had begun enriching
uranium - material required for weapons if refined further - at
a once secret and potentially bomb-proof underground site.
The IAEA director-general, Yukiya Amano, said in Davos on
Friday: "I expect through this high level mission Iran tells us
everything we need to know and resolve the issue."
Western officials who work with his agency view that kind of
sentiment as diplomatic, but wildly unrealistic.
"Nobody is optimistic," one envoy said.
Some small concessions from Iran to demands for greater
transparency might be forthcoming, if only as what they see as a
familiar stalling tactic, diplomats said.
Iran rejects as forged accusations that it has coordinated
efforts to process uranium, test high explosives and revamp a
ballistic missile cone to accommodate a nuclear warhead.
Israeli Defence Minister Ehud Barak had little time for such
assertions. Speaking to business and political leaders in Davos,
he said Iran may be close to reaching a point where its nuclear
technology slips "into a zone of immunity" where any
weapons programme could not be stopped by external forces.
Barak, whose country says it is ready to strike Iran rather
than face a bomb that would threaten the Jewish state's
survival, called for an "urgent culmination of sanctions" and
for Europe not to wait until July to stop buying Iranian oil.
The Obama administration, which publicly condemned the most
recent assassination of an Iranian nuclear scientist in a hit
which Tehran blamed on a Western-backed, Israeli covert war, has
called on Israel to coordinate fully on policy toward Iran.
There has been concern in Washington that an Israeli strike
on Iran could draw the United States into a new conflict in a
region already in turmoil due to the Arab Spring uprisings, as
well as to the mounting hostility between Sunni Muslim-ruled
Arab powers and Shi'ite Muslim Iran and its allies.
Barak repeated the Israeli view that if Iran cannot be
persuaded by sanctions to abandon alleged plans to prepare an
atom bomb, then force should be applied: "Those who believe that
'Better a bomb than bombing' are totally wrong," he said.
"At least in the free world...all leaders are the same," he
said, citing Obama and the EU leaders as sharing Israel's view:
"We are determined to prevent Iran from turning nuclear."