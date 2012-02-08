* Malaysia cuts exports of palm oil
* Iran defaults on purchases of Indian rice
* Ukrainian maize shipments cut
* Sanctions impose hardship ahead of election
By Niluksi Koswanage and Parisa Hafezi
KUALA LUMPUR/TEHRAN, Feb 8 More evidence
emerged of the crippling impact of new sanctions on Iran, with
international traders saying Tehran is having trouble buying
rice, cooking oil and other staples to feed its 74 million
people weeks before an election.
New U.S. financial sanctions imposed since the beginning of
this year to punish Tehran over its nuclear programme are
playing havoc with Iran's ability to buy imports and receive
payment for its oil exports, commodities traders said.
Iran denies that sanctions are causing serious harm to its
economy, but Reuters investigations in recent days with
commodities traders around the globe show serious disruptions to
its imports. That is having a real impact on the streets of
Iran, where prices for basic foodstuffs are soaring.
South Korean President Lee Myung-bak was in Saudi Arabia on
Tuesday, the latest leader of a major Asian oil importing
country to visit the Middle East seeking alternative sources of
oil as sanctions make it more difficult to import from Iran.
Danish shipping and oil company A.P. Moller-Maersk
on Wednesday said it had suspended the transport of
new Iranian oil-related cargoes and oil tanker deals due to
European Union sanctions.
Traders in Asia told Reuters on Tuesday that Malaysian
exporters of palm oil - the source of half of Iran's consumption
of a food staple used to make margarine and confectionary - had
halted sales to Iran because they could not get paid.
That followed news on Monday that Iran had defaulted on
payments for rice from top supplier India, and news last week
that Ukrainian shipments of maize had been cut nearly in half.
Rice is one of the main staples of the Iranian diet. With
the rial currency plummeting, prices have more than doubled to
$5 a kilo at bazaars in Iran from about $2 last year.
Maize is used primarily as animal feed, and the cost of meat
has almost tripled to about $30 a kilo, beyond the budget of
many middle class Iranian families.
The measures have had a dramatic impact on daily life in the
country ahead of a March 2 parliamentary election that will pit
supporters of hardline President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad against
opponents seen as even more conservative.
Reformists are barely represented in the election, which is
being seen as a referendum on Ahmadinejad's economic policies
that have seen subsidies for basic goods cut and replaced with
direct payments to families.
Next month's election will be Iran's first since a
presidential vote in 2009, when a disputed victory for
Ahmadinejad triggered eight months of violent protests. The
authorities put that revolt down by force, but since then the
Arab Spring has shown the vulnerability of governments in the
region to popular anger fuelled by economic hardship.
PALM OIL "HALTED"
The sanctions have not shut the door on all international
trade.
U.S. agribusiness giant Cargill said on Tuesday it planned
to continue grain shipments to Iran, although its vice chairman
Paul Conway said it was being "very careful" about how it
financed its business there.
The company was still managing to find banks offering
letters of credit, paid in currencies other than the dollar,
Conway told Reuters.
But traders in Malaysia's capital Kuala Lumpur said palm oil
shipments to Iran had largely been halted since late last year,
after U.S. and European sanctions made it difficult for buyers
to obtain letters of credit and make payments via middlemen in
the United Arab Emirates.
"They keep asking in the spirit of Muslim brotherhood. The
last I heard was an enquiry for 5,000 tonnes for February or
March delivery, but no one wants to take that risk now," said
one trader in Kuala Lumpur, speaking on condition of anonymity
while discussing commercial contracts.
A margarine factory owner in Iran, who asked not to be
identified, said there was a shortage in supply of the oils
needed to make margarine that could halt production soon.
"The way things are going, I predict that over next three to
four months our edible oil will run out because of sanctions. It
is no longer being imported and Iran itself cannot produce that
much."
A Tehran market wholesaler said: "There is a big shortage of
margarine in the market, due to drop in imports. What is being
sold now is our previous stockpiles."
A default by Iranian buyers on purchases of 200,000 tonnes
of Indian rice is potentially more crippling. The average
Iranian eats 40 kilos of rice a year, 45 percent of which is
imported, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. India
is the main supplier.
The president of the All India Rice Exporters' Association
said it was advising exporters to stop selling rice to Iran with
the customary 90 days credit for payment.
"As part of our efforts to minimise losses, we are asking
our colleagues to avoid sending rice on credit," Vijay Setia
said.
Exporters have also had difficulty in Pakistan, another of
Iran's major sources of rice.
Javed Agha, head of the Rice Exporters Association of
Pakistan said: "We use lines of credit opened through agents in
Dubai, but that too has become difficult because of sanctions
and the resulting currency fluctuations."
Iranian buyers normally pay for Indian rice through
middlemen in the UAE, but falls in Iran's rial means buyers have
trouble covering the cost in hard currency.
HAMMER BLOW
The ultimate hammer blow to Iran's economy could come in the
next few months if it becomes unable to sell the 2.6 million
barrels of oil a day that it is accustomed to exporting, or is
forced to offer such steep discounts that its revenue shrivels.
While Iran has a more diverse economy than other big oil
exporters in the Gulf, energy exports are still its main source
of earnings to buy food and other necessities.
Top oil exporter Saudi Arabia - long a regional rival of
Iran - has promised to make up for lost supply for countries
that stop buying Iranian crude.
South Korea's Lee became on Tuesday the latest Asian leader
to visit Saudi Arabia in search of additional oil supplies to
replace possible cuts of oil from Iran. The leaders of Japan and
China visited in recent weeks.
"I believe Saudi can play a major role in stabilising the
global economy," Lee said in a speech. Korea bought 87 percent
of its oil from the Middle East last year, including 9 percent
from Iran.
Where Iran is still able to sell oil, it has difficulty
getting paid, or exchanging payment from the buyer's domestic
currency into dollars so that it can use the money for
international trade.
South Korea owes Iran's central bank about $5 billion for
crude oil imports, but the money is trapped in the Korean
banking system because of U.S. sanctions.
The European Union, which bought about a fifth of Iran's oil
exports last year, has announced a total embargo which will take
force over the next six months.
China, which also bought about a fifth of Iran's oil last
year, is demanding steep discounts to keep doing business with
Tehran, and has cut its imports by more than half over the first
three months of this year while pressing Iran to cut its price.
A senior executive of a U.S. oil company said Saudi exports
have risen by 200,000 barrels a day, mostly to Asia, making up
for most of the decline in China's imports of Iranian oil. China
has also been increasing its purchases from Russia and West
Africa, oil traders say.
Energy is not the only Iranian export that has been hurt.
Traders said that China is likely to cut its purchases of
Iranian iron ore as well, worth $2 billion a year.
"There is a huge risk ahead, and many haven't realised it
yet," said a senior executive at a Shanghai-based trading firm
that has a long-term partnership with an Iranian ore supplier.
"It is easy for the United States to freeze our business,
forcing large Chinese Iran ore traders, which have large trading
volumes with Iran, to be more cautious when making bookings.
It's not worth taking the risk."
A Chinese iron ore buyer based in eastern China's Shandong
province said some of his Iranian suppliers had rushed
shipments, a sign that they too were worried about potential
payment problems. Shipments booked in February had arrived
early, and he expected imports to decline by March.
The new U.S. sanctions, which come into effect gradually by
June, would make it impossible for countries to use the
international financial system to pay for Iranian oil.
Washington has said it will provide waivers to countries to
prevent chaos on oil markets, but wants them to demonstrate that
they are cutting imports in order to receive the permits.
The sanctions have been imposed to halt Iran's nuclear
programme, which the West believes is being used to develop a
nuclear bomb. Iran's leadership says the nuclear programme is
peaceful, and it is willing to endure sanctions to maintain it
as a national right.
Last month, Iran took the important step of beginning
production of highly enriched uranium at a new facility hidden
deep under a mountain, where it would be difficult for U.S. or
Israeli warplanes to destroy it.
Israel and Western countries have accused Iran of working to
develop a nuclear bomb, a charge dismissed by Tehran.
Talks between Iran and the West over the nuclear programme
broke down a year ago. Iran has repeatedly said it wants to
restart the talks, but has refused Western demands to make clear
first that its uranium enrichment would be up for negotiation.
As the sanctions have tightened, Iranian officials have made
repeated threats of military strikes against Mid-East shipping
and the United States, which protects the Mid-East oil trade
with a giant flotilla based in the Gulf.