Friday it would send a senior official to Tehran to discuss
Iran's nuclear standoff with the West, and India indicated it
would also weigh in, as Asia's two giants seek to head off new
sanctions already playing havoc with trade.
New financial sanctions imposed by the United States and
European Union are making it difficult for Iran to pay for
staple food and other imports, causing hardship for its 74
million people with just weeks to go before an election.
Commodities traders revealed this week that Iran has
resorted to barter trade - swapping gold bullion in overseas
vaults or tankerloads of oil for food - to avoid payments
problems in international banks over sanctions.
On the streets of Iran, prices for food in dollar terms have
doubled or tripled in recent months.
In the latest evidence of trade disruption, metal traders
said Iran's imports of steel for construction had collapsed
because sanctions prevent buyers from obtaining the currency
needed to purchase it.
The International Energy Agency, which monitors oil markets
for developed countries, said on Friday EU oil sanctions and
U.S. financial measures due to take effect over the course of
the next several months were already hitting global trade flows.
In an analysis ominous for Tehran, the IEA also said there
was enough oil supply worldwide to prevent a price shock if Iran
is blockaded this year.
That makes it easier for Washington to impose harsh
sanctions envisioned under a new law which requires President
Barack Obama to assess the impact on energy markets before
pressing ahead with its most draconian measures.
"The market in 2012 likely has sufficient supply-side
flexibility" to adjust to any loss in Iranian volumes due to
sanctions, its monthly report said. It cited softer demand
growth, Saudi spare capacity and the resumption of supplies from
Libya that were disrupted last year.
China's Foreign Ministry said on Friday Assistant Foreign
Minister Ma Zhaoxu would head to Iran for talks on Sunday.
"We have consistently advocated dialogue as the only proper
channel for resolving the Iran nuclear issue," ministry
spokesman Liu Weimin told a regular news briefing. Ma will "have
a further exchange of views with Iran over its nuclear
programme", he added.
China is one of six powers - along with Britain, France,
Germany, Russia and the United States - negotiating with Iran
over its nuclear programme, which Western states say is aimed at
building a weapon but Iran says is peaceful.
Those talks collapsed a year ago and show little sign of
resuming. Iran refuses to negotiate over its uranium enrichment
programme and Western countries say there is no point in talking
unless uranium enrichment is on the table.
China is also Iran's biggest trade partner, buying a fifth
of Iran's oil exports last year.
If Iran is to endure sanctions without severe pain, it would
need China to keep buying its oil and even increase its
purchases to make up for lost sales to Europe. But China has
been playing hardball with Iran, seeking steep discounts for
oil, cutting its purchases this year by more than half and
securing alternative supplies from Russia and Saudi Arabia.
Cuts in Chinese oil purchases make India the biggest buyer
of Iranian oil this year. A payments system for trade between
India and Iran was shut down last year under U.S. pressure.
Under a new agreement, Iran is meant to accept 45 percent of the
value of its oil in Indian rupees to buy Indian goods, but the
system is not yet running while India decides how such
transactions would be taxed. Indian traders have had difficulty
receiving payment for rice and tea they send to Iran.
European Council President Herman Van Rompuy, visiting
India, said the EU also wanted Delhi to help press Iran to give
up its nuclear programme to end sanctions.
"In order to achieve that result, you need more pressure on
Iran, more sanctions on Iran," he said.
India's Prime Minister Manmohan Singh defended India's trade
ties with Iran, and leant Delhi's backing to diplomacy.
"Iran is a close neighbour. It is an important source for
our energy," he said. "There are problems with Iran's nuclear
programme. We sincerely believe that this issue can be and
should be resolved by giving maximum scope to diplomacy."
HARDSHIP BEFORE VOTE
Iran is heavily dependent on imports to feed its people,
buying 45 percent of its rice and most of its animal feed
abroad. Trade problems caused by sanctions appear to be
worsening inflation already high because of President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad's economic policies, which have replaced subsidies
for basic goods with cash payments to families.
The result is severe hardship for many ordinary Iranians,
with just three weeks to go before a parliamentary election that
will pit Ahmadinejad's supporters against conservatives who
oppose his economic reforms. Reformists - either barred or
boycotting - are barely represented.
The election will be Iran's first since a presidential vote
in 2009, when Ahamadinejad's disputed victory over reformist
opponents triggered eight months of violent street protests.
That uprising was put down by force, but since then the "Arab
Spring" has shown the vulnerability of authoritarian governments
in the region to public anger over economic hardship.
The latest disruptions in Iran's trade have been caused in
part because agents in the United Arab Emirates were no longer
permitted to act as middlemen and process payments for Iranian
buyers of imported commodities.
Shipments of palm oil from Indonesia and Malaysia - which
represent 90 percent of the global supply of the vegetable oil
staple - have been halted. Grain ships have been diverted.
Iran is one of the world's biggest importers of billet, or
semi-finished steel bars, used in construction. A steel trader
at a Swiss metals trading house said: "Now you can feel the
effects of the sanctions imposed by the U.S. and Europe... It is
very difficult to do any business with Iran at the moment."
Boris Krasnojenov, an analyst with Moscow-based Renaissance
Capital, said the collapse in trade with Iran was a major
problem for Russian steel plants. It has depressed international
prices, knocking nearly 10 percent off the price of Russian and
Ukrainian steel over the past month.
There are signs that Iran is quickly finding new ways to
circumvent sanctions, but these could mean paying over the odds
for imports and selling exports at a discount. Barter is
particularly inefficient.
One European grains trader told Reuters: "Iran is a rich
country but has been caught by surprise by the sanctions and the
decision by the United Arab Emirates not to allow the type of
sanctions busting via Dubai which was commonplace in the past.
"The big trading houses are believed to have received crude
oil and gold bullion as payment for past deals. The big boys
have the ability and financial knowhow to quickly sell this on
without suffering carry losses.
"No one really wants barter payments, but the Iranians
appear to be getting their act together and are offering more
financial payments in currencies apart from dollars or euros.
Yen and Brazilian reals are being mentioned a lot."
Another trader said: "There is talk that banks in Bahrain
are playing ball with Iran and helping out with payments. There
is also talk that payments are being made via Venezuela."
