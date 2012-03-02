* Election could be pointer for 2013 presidential poll
By Parisa Hafezi and Zahra Hosseinian
TEHRAN, March 3 Iranians wrapped up a
parliamentary election likely to reinforce Supreme Leader
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's power over rival hardliners led by
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.
Iranian leaders were looking for a high turnout at Friday's
poll to ease a crisis of legitimacy caused by Ahmadinejad's
re-election in 2009, when widespread accusations of fraud
plunged the Islamic Republic into the worst unrest of its
33-year history.
Iran also faces economic turmoil compounded by Western
sanctions over a nuclear programme that has prompted threats of
military action by Israel, whose leader meets U.S. President
Barack Obama in the White House on Monday.
The vote in Iran is only a limited test of political opinion
since leading reformist groups stayed out of what became a
contest between the Khamenei and Ahmadinejad camps.
"Whenever there has been more enmity towards Iran, the
importance of the elections has been greater," Khamenei, 72,
said after casting his vote before television cameras.
"The arrogant powers are bullying us to maintain their
prestige. A high turnout will be better for our nation ... and
for preserving security."
His hopes for wide participation received a boost when
Iranian authorities had to delay the end of voting by five hours
to let more people cast their ballot, closing polling stations
at 11 p.m. (1930 GMT) on Friday.
Ballots are counted manually and Iranians may have to wait
three days for full results.
The vote will have scant impact on Iran's foreign or nuclear
policies, in which Khamenei already has the final say, but could
strengthen the Supreme Leader's hand before the presidential
vote next year. Ahmadinejad, 56, cannot run for a third term.
Iranians may be preoccupied with sharply rising prices and
jobs, but it is Iran's supposed nuclear ambitions that worry the
outside world. Western sanctions over the nuclear programme have
hit imports, driving prices up and squeezing ordinary Iranians.
OBAMA-NETANYAHU TALKS
Just days away from the talks between Obama and Israeli
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, their aides were scrambling
to bridge differences over what Washington fears could be a
premature Israeli attack on Iran's nuclear sites.
Obama issued his most direct threat yet of U.S. military
action against Iran if it builds a nuclear weapon, but in a
message to Israel's leader he also cautioned against a
pre-emptive Israeli strike.
"As president of the United States, I don't bluff," Obama
warned Iran in a magazine interview published on Friday.
Netanyahu said on Friday global powers would be falling into
a trap if they pursued talks with Iran, saying Tehran would use
the discussions to deceive the world and carry on with its
nuclear programme.
Netanyahu will press Obama, who is facing a presidential
election, to stress publicly the nuclear "red lines" that Iran
must not cross, Israeli officials say.
Global oil prices have spiked to 10-month highs on tensions
between the West and Iran, OPEC's second biggest crude producer.
The election took place without the two main opposition
leaders. Mirhossein Mousavi and Mehdi Karoubi, who ran for
president in 2009, have been under house arrest for more than a
year.
Karoubi's website, Sahamnews.org, said opposition groups and
political prisoners urged people to shun this "sham election".
No independent observers are on hand to monitor the voting
or check the turnout figures that officials will announce.
State media briefly showed Ahmadinejad voting, apparently
making no comment afterwards. The outgoing parliament is due to
grill him next week on his handling of the economy and other
issues - an unprecedented humiliation for an incumbent
president, but one he may use to hit back at his foes.
SLAP IN FACE
Khamenei has told Iranians that their vote would be a "slap
in the face for arrogant powers" such as the United States.
A U.S. official said Iran had clamped down on dissent since
the turbulent presidential election nearly three years ago.
"Since then, the regime's repression and persecution of all
who stand up for their universal human rights has only
intensified," U.S. Under Secretary of State Mario Otero told
the United Nations Human Rights Council in Geneva.
British Foreign Secretary William Hague said the vote was
not free and fair and did not reflect the will of the people.
The two main groups competing for parliament's 290 seats are
the United Front of Principlists, which includes Khamenei
loyalists, and the Resistance Front that backs Ahmadinejad.
The president, a blacksmith's son, has long appealed to
Iran's rural poor with his humble image and cash handouts from
state funds, but spiralling prices have dented his popularity.
Energy and food imports have been hit by sanctions aimed at
forcing Iran to halt sensitive nuclear work that the West
suspects is a cover for a drive to build atomic bombs. Tehran
says it has only peaceful aims, such as generating electricity.
Prices of staple goods, many of them imported, have soared
because the Iranian rial's value has sunk as U.S. and European
Union sanctions on the financial and oil sectors begin to bite.
Ahmadinejad's critics accuse him of making things worse for
low-income Iranians, saying his decision to replace food and
fuel subsidies with direct monthly payments since 2010 has
fuelled inflation, officially running at around 21 percent.
ALLIES FALL OUT
The president enjoyed solid support from Khamenei in the
months of "Green Movement" protests that followed the 2009
election, but the two men have fallen out badly since then.
For Khamenei, the parliamentary election could reinforce his
grip on power against a president seen as trying to undermine
the clergy's central role in Iran's complex political hierarchy.
Ahmadinejad and his "deviant current" allies have alarmed
Khamenei's conservative camp by emphasising nationalist themes
of Iranian history and culture over the Islamic ruling system
introduced by revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini.
Khamenei succeeded Khomeini, who died in 1989.
Some Iranian media reports said Ahmadinejad hoped to secure
the election of his chief of staff, Esfandiar Rahim-Mashaie, to
succeed him. Khamenei will want to install one of his own
loyalists to prevent further divisions within the ruling elite.
Powerful establishment groups, including senior clerics, the
elite Revolutionary Guards and bazaar merchants, formed an
alliance to back Khamenei loyalists in the parliamentary vote.
Not everyone can run in Iranian elections. The hardline
Guardian Council, made up of six clerics and six jurists who vet
candidates, approved more than 3,400 out of 5,382 applicants.
Some politicians said the council barred many established
Ahmadinejad supporters, forcing him to pick political unknowns.
The rift between Khamenei and Ahmadinejad broke into the
open in April 2011 when the Supreme Leader forced the president
to reinstate an intelligence minister he had insisted on firing.
Since then dozens of Ahmadinejad allies have been detained
or sacked for links to the "deviant current".
Most strikingly, the president's media adviser, Ali Akbar
Javanfekr, has received a one-year jail term for insulting
Khamenei, a sentence which an appeal court upheld on Wednesday.
The authorities suggested that malign foreign hands were
trying to disrupt the election.
"So far, 10 saboteurs who came to Tehran from outside the
country have been arrested and are now in detention," Mohammad
Taqi Baqeri, a Tehran election official, was quoted as saying by
the semi-official Fars news agency. He gave no details.
(Additional reporting by Hashem Kalantari in Tehran, Marcus
George in Dubai and Matt Spetalnick in Washington; Writing by
Alistair Lyon; Editing by Andrew Heavens)