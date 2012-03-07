* France's Juppe: firm sanctions on Iran remain a must
* Says Israel must be warned of dangers of military option
* Israel warily welcomes new talks between Iran, 6 powers
* Election results signal continued Iranian hard line
* UN nuclear meeting adjourned as powers mull Iran statement
By John Irish
PARIS, March 7 France voiced scepticism on
Wednesday that a planned revival of talks between six world
powers and Iran would succeed, saying Tehran still did not seem
sincerely willing to negotiate on the future of its contested
nuclear programme.
The EU's foreign policy chief, who represents the United
States, Russia, China, France, Britain and Germany in dealings
with Iran, said on Tuesday they had accepted Iran's offer to
return to talks after a standstill of a year that has seen a
drift towards conflict in the oil-rich Gulf.
The talks could dampen what U.S. President Barack Obama has
called a rising drumbeat of war, alluding to talk of last-resort
Israeli attacks on Iran that he and many others worry would
kindle a wider Middle East war and hammer the global economy.
French Foreign Minister Alain Juppe, however, raised doubt
about what the talks could achieve. "I am a little sceptical ...
I think Iran continues to be two-faced," Juppe told France's
i-Tele television.
"That's why I think we have to continue to be extremely firm
on sanctions (already imposed on Iran), which in my view are the
best way to prevent a military option that would have
unforeseeable consequences," he said.
Iranian officials in Tehran were unavailable for comment.
Iran has pledged to float "new initiatives" at the talks,
whose venue and date must be decided, but has not committed
itself explicitly to discussing ways of guaranteeing that its
nuclear advances will be solely peaceful, as the West demands.
Previous talks have foundered over Iran's refusal to discuss
what it deems its "inalienable" right to develop nuclear energy,
and recent Iranian comments have not diverged from that line.
"With God's help Iran's nuclear course should continue
firmly and seriously. No obstacles can stop our nuclear work,"
clerical Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said last month.
ELECTION EFFECT
The widespread victory in last week's parliamentary election
of Khamenei loyalists over backers of President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad, who has seemed more amenable to doing deals with
the West, suggests Tehran's nuclear hard line will not soften
soon, according to some Iranian commentators.
"This shows that Khamenei's stance on foreign affairs and
the nuclear issue will be supported by all layers of the
system," said analyst Babak Sadeghi.
For Iran's clerical establishment, defiance of "arrogant"
Western power has a useful way to rally domestic support and
distract attention from the country's economic difficulties,
worsened by international sanctions.
"Any deal on nuclear enrichment will harm the prestige of
Iranian leaders among their core supporters," said Sadeghi.
Iran denies suspicions that its programme to enrich uranium
is ultimately meant to yield material for atomic bombs, saying
it is for peaceful energy only. But U.N. nuclear inspectors cite
intelligence pointing to military dimensions to the programme.
The year-long diplomatic vacuum has been filled by
increasingly bellicose rhetoric, Western steps to isolate Iran
with severe sanctions and Iranian threats to retaliate by
shutting the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf's oil export channel.
Increasing tensions have spurred a rise in oil prices at a
time when many recession-hit countries can ill-afford it.
Western states will tread cautiously in talks, mindful of
past accusations that Iran's readiness to meet has been a tactic
to blunt pressure and buy time for pursuing enrichment in
underground plants, not a good-faith effort to reach agreement.
The Islamic Republic made its diplomatic approach to the six
powers at a time when it suffering unprecedented economic pain
from sanctions recently extended to block its oil exports.
ISRAEL WELCOMES TALKS, BUT WARY
Israel is all but convinced that sanctions and diplomacy
will not get Iran to rein in its nuclear drive and is speaking
more stridently of resorting to military action.
The Jewish state on Wednesday cautiously welcomed the
planned resumption of talks with Iran while insisting that any
agreement must ensure Tehran does not refine uranium above the 5
percent level suitable for power plants.
"There will be no one happier than us, and the prime
minister (Benjamin Netanyahu) said this in his own voice, if it
emerges that in these talks Iran will give up on its military
nuclear capability," the premier's national security adviser
Yaakov Amidror told Israel Radio.
Iran is now enriching uranium to a higher fissile purity it
says will be used to run a medical research reactor, but which
also brings it much closer to the weapons-grade threshold.
Netanyahu has said Iran must dismantle a subterranean
enrichment site near the city of Qom that experts say is
designed to survive any air strikes, part of what Israel says is
a "zone of immunity" being sought by Tehran.
French President Nicolas Sarkozy was the first among leaders
of the six powers to push for tighter sanctions on Iranian oil
and finance. Sarkozy said in January that time was running out
for efforts to avoid military intervention in Iran.
But Juppe signalled France was wary of resorting to force.
"There is still a debate in Israel (about military action) and
it's our responsibility to bring to Israel's attention the
unforeseeable consequences it would have," he said.
Obama said on Tuesday the new talks with Iran offered a
diplomatic chance to defuse the crisis and quiet the "drums of
war", although his defence chief said Washington would resort to
military action to stop Iran developing nuclear warheads if
diplomacy was ultimately judged to be futile.
POWERS EYE IRAN MOVE AT UN NUCLEAR MEETING
In Vienna, the 35-nation board of the International Atomic
Energy Agency adjourned its week-long meeting until Thursday to
give the sextet of world powers more time to agree a joint
statement on Iran, diplomats said.
Western diplomats insisted the time needed for further talks
did not reflect serious differences, but was more a question of
consulting capitals of the six powers. It was nothing that "we
can't resolve", one envoy told Reuters.
The joint statement was expected to underline the importance
of the powers' upcoming talks with Iran and urge Tehran to
cooperate with the U.N. nuclear watchdog, after two rounds of
largely fruitless meetings between the IAEA and Tehran this
year, one diplomat said.
The United States and its Western allies had hoped the board
would have agreed a resolution rebuking Iran for what they see
as its failure to address the IAEA's perception of possible
military aspects to the Islamic state's nuclear programme, but
Russia and China objected, several diplomats said.