(Updates with Iran, West discussing talks)
* China, Japan measures follow news of EU embargo
* Iran says it can "weather storm" of sanctions
* UK says Hormuz blockade would be "illegal and
unsuccessful"
By Robin Pomeroy
TEHRAN, Jan 5 Iran faced the prospect on
Thursday of cutbacks in its oil sales to China and Japan as new
measures to block Tehran's crude exports over its nuclear
programme appeared to be driving its economy to the wall.
The developments in Asia follow news on Wednesday that EU
leaders had agreed to halt European purchases of Iranian crude.
China, Iran's biggest trade partner, has already cut its
purchases of Iranian oil by more than half this month and will
extend the cuts to February, a Beijing-based trader who deals
with Iranian oil said.
Japan will consider cutbacks in its Iranian oil purchases to
secure a waiver from new U.S. sanctions signed into law on New
Year's Eve by President Barack Obama, a government source said.
Between them, China, the EU and Japan buy about half of
Iran's exports of 2.6 million barrels of oil per day.
International sanctions that for years had little effect are
for the first time having a real impact on day-to-day life in
Iran, where the rial currency has tumbled and people have rushed
to convert savings into dollars.
Most oil traders still expect Iran to find buyers for its
crude, but it will have to offer steeper discounts that will cut
the hard currency revenue it needs to import food and other
basic supplies for its 74 million people.
Iran has put on a brave face. Foreign Minister Ali Akbar
Salehi said on Thursday the country would "weather the storm".
"Iran, with divine assistance, has always been ready to
counter such hostile actions and we are not concerned at all
about the sanctions," he told a news conference.
But in a sign it is seeking to alleviate the pressure,
Salehi said Tehran was interested in resuming negotiations over
its nuclear programme with Western powers, who delivered an
offer for talks via Turkey.
Iran is two months from a parliamentary election, the
country's first since a disputed presidential vote in 2009 led
to massive public demonstrations across the country.
The authorities put those protests down by force, but since
then the Arab Spring has revealed the vulnerability of
authoritarian governments in the region to public anger driven
by economic hardship.
Iran's leaders have responded to the sanctions with military
sabre-rattling, including a threat to blockade the Middle East's
oil by shutting the Strait of Hormuz that leads to the Gulf, and
even challenging a U.S. aircraft carrier if it sails the strait.
Washington says it will sail the strait at will and will
guarantee free passage through the international waterway.
British Defence Secretary Philip Hammond said any attempt to
block the strait "would be illegal and would be unsuccessful".
EUROPEAN EMBARGO
European diplomats said this week they had agreed in
principle to impose an EU oil embargo. The bloc - particularly
Italy, Spain and Greece - has collectively bought about 500,000
barrels per day of Iran's oil, making it Iran's second biggest
customer after China.
EU leaders have yet to agree when the embargo will take
effect, but are expected to announce it at a foreign ministers
meeting at the end of this month.
China, the largest buyer, which imported about 550,000 bpd
of Iran's oil last year, has cut its purchases by more than half
for this month and would now extend that cut to February,
according to the Beijing-based trader.
China is seeking deeper discounts for continuing to do
business with Iran in spite of Western sanctions.
The new U.S. measures, if implemented fully, would make it
impossible for most countries' refineries to buy Iranian crude,
marking a qualitative change in the West's approach to Tehran,
which it accuses of seeking a nuclear weapon.
Iran says its nuclear programme is peaceful. That standoff
had led to four rounds of economic sanctions from the U.N.
security council and a range of U.S. and European measures, but
none of these directly hurt its ability to sell oil in the past.
Western resolve appears to have stiffened in recent months,
especially after a U.N. report in November suggested Iran had
taken concrete steps to develop a bomb. The storming of
Britain's embassy by an Iranian crowd galvanised support among
European countries for measures with more teeth.
Still, the West needs to balance its determination to
isolate Iran with concerns about the impact on a fragile world
economy of measures that might hurt oil supplies.
So far, the U.S. and EU sanctions have caused a steady rise
in oil prices this week. Brent crude futures were trading at
about $114 a barrel on Thursday, up by about $7 a barrel since
Obama signed the new sanctions into law.
A Saudi government source said Saudi Arabia - the world's
largest oil exporter and a foe of Iran - is ready to fill any
supply gaps.
The new U.S. law allows Obama to offer waivers to prevent
havoc in oil markets, but to receive the permits countries are
expected to demonstrate that they are reducing ties with Tehran.
Washington has said it is discussing with allies how to
apply the law gradually to tighten the screws on Tehran without
causing an oil supply shock.
A Japanese government source said Tokyo, which buys about
250,000 bpd from Iran, would discuss with U.S. officials how to
deal with the new sanctions law. Among options would be cuts in
oil purchases to secure a waiver for its financial institutions.
Turkey, a U.S. ally which buys almost a third of its oil
from Iran, has said it will also try to seek a waiver from the
Obama administration.
NO TRADE IN THE BAZAAR
In Iran's bazaars, prices for basic foodstuffs and other
goods have been rising fast in recent months.
Much of that inflation has been caused by President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad's policy of cutting back on government subsidies for
staples that held prices down, a policy that has been praised by
the International Monetary Fund.
The government has tried to ease the pain by giving cash
payments to families. But the fall in the rial currency has
slashed the value of those payments in dollar terms from about
$45 a month to $27.
There are signs that some Iranians may blame the authorities
for charting a foreign policy course that brought on sanctions.
"They give us some subsidy cash but it doesn't compensate
for anything," said Saeed, a 33-year-old Tehran taxi driver,
complaining that his imported cigarettes had doubled in price.
"When I ask people why things are becoming more expensive,
they all say it's the sanctions."
Clothes merchant Mohammad, 34, said there was "no trade"
despite the usual crowds swarming the shops and stalls in the
maze of vaulted tunnels.
"We have to make the products more expensive because we have
to pay more for dollars. We shopkeepers are putting pressure on
people but we have no choice."
(Additional reporting by Chen Aizhu in Beijing and Tetsushi
Kajimoto; Writing by Peter Graff; Editing by Philippa Fletcher)