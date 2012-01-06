* West may tap stocks if Iran closes Hormuz Strait
* U.S. rescues Iran fishermen held by pirates
* Iran close to enriching uranium under mountain-diplomats
* New sanctions hamper Iran's oil exports
* U.S. says will keep strait open despite Iranian threats
By Robin Pomeroy and Peg Mackey
TEHRAN/LONDON, Jan 6 Iran announced on
Friday new military exercises in the Strait of Hormuz, but the
West has readied plans to use strategic oil stocks to replace
almost all Gulf oil lost if Iran blocks the waterway, industry
sources and diplomats told Reuters.
They said senior executives of the International Energy
Agency (IEA) discussed on Thursday an existing plan to release
up to 14 million barrels per day (bpd) of government-owned oil
stored in the United States, Europe, Japan and other importers.
This rate of release could be kept up for a month,
offsetting most of the 16 million barrels a day of crude passing
through the world's most important shipping lane that could be
halted by an Iranian blockade.
Iranian officials have threatened in recent weeks to block
the strait if new sanctions imposed by the United States and
planned by the European Union, with the aim of discouraging
Iran's nuclear programme, harm Tehran's oil exports.
Earlier this week Iran said it would take action if the
United States sailed an aircraft carrier through the strait, and
followed this by announcing new military exercises, shortly
after completing 10 days of naval drills in neighbouring seas.
Real Admiral Ali Fadavi, naval commander of the
Revolutionary Guards Corps, said the exercises next month would
focus directly on the Strait of Hormuz, which leads out of the
Gulf and provides the outlet for most oil from the Middle East.
"Today the Islamic Republic of Iran has full domination over
the region and controls all movements within it," Fadavi said in
remarks reported by the Fars news agency.
The United States, whose Fifth Fleet based in the area is
far more powerful than Iran's naval forces, says it will ensure
the international waters of the strait stay open. Britain said
on Thursday that any attempt to close it would be illegal and
unsuccessful.
In a brief respite from the rising tension between the two
foes, the U.S. navy rescued 13 Iranians held hostage for weeks
by pirates who had apparently used their fishing vessel as a
"mother ship" for their operations, the Pentagon said on Friday.
The Iranians were freed by the very carrier group that Iran
has said should not return to the Gulf.
The captain of the Al Molai expressed his "sincere
gratitude" for their rescue by ships of the USS John C. Stennis
carrier strike group, and the Iranians were returning home, a
U.S. Navy officer with the strike group said.
New financial sanctions signed into law by U.S. President
Barack Obama on New Year's Eve are aimed at making it difficult
for most countries to buy Iranian oil. The European Union is
expected to announce its own tough measures at end-January.
Most traders believe Iran will still be able to find buyers,
at least for now, for its exports of 2.6 million barrels of oil
per day (bpd). But it may have to offer steep discounts that
reduce the revenue it needs to feed its 74 million people.
The sanctions are already hurting ordinary Iranians, faced
with rising prices and a falling rial currency. They have been
queuing at banks to convert their savings into dollars.
Iran holds parliamentary elections in two months, the first
since a 2009 presidential election that led to nationwide mass
street protests, put down by force. However, the Arab Spring has
shown the vulnerability of authoritarian governments in the
region to protests fuelled by anger over economic hardship.
NUCLEAR PROGRAMME
Diplomatic sources in Vienna said Iran had come closer in
recent weeks to starting uranium enrichment deep inside a
mountain at a protected site near the holy city of Qom.
Starting production at the Fordow site could make it harder
to revive nuclear talks that collapsed a year ago, worsening
Iran's confrontation with the West.
Iran is already refining uranium to a fissile purity of 20
percent - far more than the 3.5 percent level usually required
to power nuclear energy plants - above ground at another site.
It is moving this higher-grade enrichment to Fordow in an
apparent bid to protect the work more effectively against any
enemy attacks. It also plans to sharply boost output capacity.
Washington and its allies say Iran's nuclear programme is
aimed at producing an atomic bomb, and they are imposing the new
sanctions to force it to abandon such plans. Iran says the
programme is peaceful.
European Union officials say the EU, which collectively buys
about 500,000 bpd of Iranian oil, rivalling China as the largest
market, has agreed to impose an embargo halting all imports.
EU diplomats said they are discussing how long they will
give member countries to halt purchases, with France, Germany
and others wanting the ban imposed within three months but
Greece favouring a grace period of up to a year.
China has also cut its imports by more than half in January
and February while haggling with Tehran over the size of the
discount it wants in return for doing business with it.
Turkey, Japan and other big buyers say they are seeking a
waiver from the U.S. sanctions.
The new American law allows Obama to give temporary waivers
to allies to continue to buy Iranian oil to prevent a price
shock, but to receive the permits, countries are meant to show
they are reducing trade with Iran.
Iran has put on a brave face over the sanctions. Foreign
Minister Ali Akbar Salehi said on Thursday it would "weather the
storm", telling a news conference "Iran, with divine assistance,
has always been ready to counter such hostile actions and we are
not concerned at all about the sanctions."
He also said Tehran was interested in resuming negotiations
over its nuclear programme with Western powers, a sign it is
trying to alleviate the pressure.
Turkey's visiting foreign minister brought an offer from
Catherine Ashton, the EU foreign policy chief who negotiates on
behalf of major powers.
Iran has repeatedly offered to restart the nuclear talks
that collapsed a year ago but has insisted it will not negotiate
over its right to go on enriching uranium. Western countries say
talks are pointless unless a halt to enrichment is on the table.
OIL PRICES IN SPOTLIGHT
After years of sanctions that had little impact, Western
countries have adopted a far more direct approach in recent
months, imposing sanctions that explicitly impact the oil
industry that provides 60 percent of Iran's state revenue.
The new U.S. measures would cut off any institution that
deals with the Iranian central bank from the U.S. financial
system. If implemented fully, it would make it impossible for
most countries' refineries to buy Iranian crude.
But Washington has to balance its determination to isolate
Tehran with concern that driving its oil off markets will raise
prices and hurt the fragile global economy. Brent crude futures
hovered above $113 a barrel on Friday, up nearly $7 since Obama
signed the new sanctions law.
To ease the impact on markets, the new U.S. measures take
effect over several months, and the offer of waivers gives
countries time to find other suppliers. Saudi Arabia, the
world's biggest oil exporter and a foe of Iran, says it will
make up for any supply shortfall.
Traders and analysts believe Iran is unlikely to block the
strait. "Neither side wants a war. A lot of this rhetoric is
overstated," said Cliff Kupchan, Iran analyst at Eurasia Group.
If Iran did try to blockade the strait, it would be no match
for a U.S. fleet led by the giant supercarrier John C. Stennis,
accompanied by a guided-missile cruiser and flotillas of
destroyers and submarines.
The Combined Maritime Force protecting Gulf shipping also
includes countries such as Britain, France, Canada, Australia
and the Gulf Arab states, under the command of a U.S. admiral.
There are other ways in which Iran could provoke a Western
response, from missiles within range of U.S. targets in the
region, to small boats that could attack a ship near shore, to
allied militia in Palestine and Lebanon that can strike Israel.
