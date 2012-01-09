(Adds White House comment, IAEA spokeswoman, other details)
By Parisa Hafezi and Fredrik Dahl
TEHRAN/VIENNA, Jan 9 Iran has switched on
a uranium enrichment plant inside a mountain and sentenced an
American to death for spying, actions sure to provoke Western
anger and undermine diplomacy aimed at averting further
sanctions or war.
The start of enrichment at the Fordow bunker near the
Shi'ite Muslim holy city of Qom was confirmed on Monday by an
Iranian official in Tehran and by the Vienna-based International
Atomic Energy Agency, which has inspected it.
Iran insists its nuclear programme is purely non-military
but the West believes it is intended to produce nuclear weapons.
Putting enrichment deep underground could eventually make it
much harder for U.S. or Israeli forces to bomb, narrowing the
time window for diplomacy to avert any potential attack.
The U.S. State Department said the reported uranium
enrichment at Fordow would be a "further escalation" of Iran's
"ongoing violations" of U.N. resolutions.
The death sentence for Amir Mirza Hekmati, 28, an
Arizona-born former U.S. military translator with dual
nationality, further riled Washington, which denies he is a spy
and has demanded his immediate release since his arrest.
"If true, we strongly condemn such a verdict and will work
with our partners to convey our condemnation to the Iranian
government," White House spokesman Tommy Vietor said.
The two moves come at a time when new U.S. sanctions imposed
over Iran's nuclear programme are causing real economic pain.
Tehran has responded with threats to international shipping that
have frightened oil markets. A parliamentary election in two
months is widening Iran's internal political divisions.
On New Year's Eve, U.S. President Barack Obama signed into
law by far the toughest financial sanctions yet against Iran,
which if fully implemented could make it impossible for most
countries to pay for Iranian oil. The European Union, which
still buys a fifth of Iran's 2.6 million barrels per day of
exports, is expected to announce an embargo this month.
TALKS COLLAPSED
Nuclear talks collapsed a year ago between Iran and the five
permanent U.N. Security Council members plus Germany (P5+1).
Efforts to restart them have foundered over Iran's refusal to
negotiate over its right to enrich uranium.
The United States and Israel say they are leaving the
military option on the table in case it becomes the only way to
prevent Iran from making a nuclear weapon.
Hekmati's case is thought to be the first in which Tehran
has passed a death sentence on a U.S. citizen for spying. His
family says he was arrested last August while visiting
grandparents in Iran.
Iran has aired a televised confession - denounced by
Washington - in which Hekmati said he worked for a New
York-based video company designing games to manipulate public
opinion in the Middle East on behalf of U.S. intelligence.
"Amir Mirza Hekmati was sentenced to death ... for
cooperating with the hostile country America and spying for the
CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)," ISNA news agency quoted
judiciary spokesman Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei as saying.
"The court found him Corrupt on the Earth and Mohareb (one
who wages war on God)."
The United States urged Iran to grant Hekmati access to
legal counsel and "release him without delay".
"Allegations that Mr Hekmati either worked for, or was sent
to Iran by the CIA are false," Vietor said.
"The Iranian regime has a history of falsely accusing people
of being spies, of eliciting forced confessions, and of holding
innocent Americans for political reasons."
Hekmati's execution could still be blocked by Iran's highest
court, which must confirm all death sentences. Iran could "hold
on to Hekmati and use him - as they have with previous foreign
detainees - as a pawn in their rivalry with the United States",
said Gala Riani, analyst at forecasting firm IHS Global Insight.
Three U.S. backpackers jailed in Iran as spies in 2009 were
freed in 2010 and 2011 in what President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad
called a humanitarian gesture. An Iranian-American sentenced to
eight years for spying in 2009 was freed after 100 days.
A spokesman for Mott Community College in Flint, Michigan,
where Hekmati's father works, said the family would not be
commenting "because it's a very tricky diplomatic situation".
Hekmati had worked as a U.S. military translator. Iran's
Farsi language is one of the two main tongues spoken in
Afghanistan, and the U.S. military often deploys Americans of
Iranian origin there as translators.
ENRICHMENT
Tehran says it is refining uranium to 20 percent purity to
fuel a peaceful medical research reactor, and that it has hidden
nothing from the IAEA.
"All nuclear activities, including enrichment in Natanz and
Fordow, are under continuous surveillance and control and
safeguards of the IAEA," Iran's envoy to the IAEA, Ali Asghar
Soltanieh, told Reuters in Vienna.
An IAEA spokeswoman confirmed the start of enrichment at
Fordow. "All nuclear material in the facility remains under the
Agency's containment and surveillance," she said.
The West says uranium of 20 percent purity is not necessary
for power plants and would be a big step towards the higher
purity needed for a nuclear bomb. Western officials say Iran
lacks the technology to use it in a medical research reactor.
Iran disclosed to the IAEA in 2009 that it was building the
facility beneath a mountain at Fordow, but only after learning
that it had been detected by Western intelligence.
"All of Iran's enrichment activity is in violation of
(United Nations) Security Council resolutions and any expansion
of its capacity at Fordow just compounds those violations,"
said a Western diplomat in Vienna.
SANCTIONS BITE
In a case apparently separate from Hekmati's, Iran said on
Monday it had broken up a U.S.-linked spy network planning to
fuel unrest ahead of a parliamentary election in March.
"The detained spies were in contact with foreign countries
through cyberspace," Intelligence Minister Haydar Moslehi was
quoted by state television as saying. He gave no information
about the nationalities or the number of those detained.
The parliamentary election will be Iran's first since a 2009
presidential vote whose disputed result triggered eight months
of unrest which Iran's rulers put down by force.
After years in which economic sanctions had little effect,
the latest measures are causing real pain.
Oil buyers are demanding deep discounts from Iran, cutting
the revenue it needs to feed its 74 million people. The rial
currency has plunged and Iranians have scrambled to withdraw
savings from banks to buy dollars.
Iran has remained defiant. In a televised speech on Monday,
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: "Sanctions imposed
on Iran by our enemies will not have any impact on our nation.
"The Iranian nation believes in its rulers."
Iran has responded to the new sanctions by threatening to
shut the Strait of Hormuz, the outlet for ships carrying oil
from the Gulf, guarded by a huge U.S.-led international fleet.
Brent Crude was trading at around $112 a barrel on Monday
, up by about $5 in the nine days since Obama signed the
new sanctions into law. Iran's military threats and sanctions
news have caused spikes in the price in recent weeks.
The U.S. sanctions law allows Obama to issue temporary
waivers to firms buying Iranian oil to prevent havoc on energy
markets, but countries are meant to show they are cutting back
purchases from Tehran to receive permits. Saudi Arabia has
promised to make up any shortfall in global supplies.
European countries withdrew their ambassadors after
protesters stormed the British embassy in Tehran in November.
France said on Monday its ambassador had returned.
A Western envoy in Vienna said Iran was unlikely to change
course. "They calculate that giving in to the West, or being
seen to give in to the West, is more expensive than maintaining
the current course," the diplomat said.
"As always they are playing for time."
