* IAEA says inspectors to visit Iran soon to discuss
concerns
* Uranium processing is in bunker deep in mountain
* Sanctions will not hurt Iran, says supreme leader
(Adds Russian regret, IAEA inspectors to visit)
By Parisa Hafezi and Fredrik Dahl
TEHRAN/VIENNA, Jan 10 Europe and Japan
moved ahead on Tuesday in planning for punitive cuts in oil
imports from Iran, where a senior official dismissed Western
anger at news Tehran is enriching uranium deep underground as
cover for ulterior motives.
A day after Iran confirmed the start of enrichment at a
mountain bunker near the holy city of Qom - and sentenced an
American to death for spying - the European Union brought
forward a ministerial meeting that is likely to match new U.S.
measures to hamper Iran's oil exports.
Russia expressed "regret and concern" at news that Iran had
begun enrichment operations at the Fordow bunker and criticised
Tehran for ignoring the international community's demands for a
response to its concerns.
An official at the IAEA, the UN nuclear watchdog, said
inspectors were expected to visit Iran soon to discuss their
worries about possible military aspects to its nuclear
programme.
Japan took precautions in case it joins an international
embargo on buying Iranian crude by asking Saudi Arabia and the
United Arab Emirates to help it make up any shortfall.
Anxiety about the Iranian nuclear programme helped push up
oil prices, and Brent February crude rose 92 cents to
$113.37 a barrel by 12:48 p.m. EST (1748 GMT)
Iran's envoy to the International Atomic Energy Agency was
scathing about reactions to Monday's news, confirmed by the
IAEA, that the Fordow site was enriching uranium - something
Western powers say is aimed at developing nuclear arms, rather
than the civilian uses that Iran asserts.
Noting that Fordow had been monitored by the IAEA for two
years, Ali Asghar Soltanieh told Iran's ISNA news agency that
Western reaction had "political purposes". The clerical
leadership in Tehran, under pressure from sanctions that are
disrupting the economy ahead of a parliamentary election, often
accuses Western powers of seeking to overthrow it.
In Brussels, the European Union said it brought forward by a
week, to Jan. 23, a meeting at which foreign ministers from the
bloc, which rivals China as Iran's biggest customer for crude,
are expected to confirm an embargo on oil purchases.
The 27 EU governments are still debating how quickly some of
their ailing and oil-dependent economies can afford to drop a
key supplier and find alternatives.
The change is officially to avoid a clash with an EU summit
on Jan. 30, but bringing the ministers' meeting forward could
speed a decision on when to impose the ban, following U.S.
President Barack Obama's New Year's Eve move to stop payments to
Iran for oil.
The Islamic Republic's decision to carry out enrichment work
deep underground at Fordow could make it much harder for U.S. or
Israeli forces to carry out veiled threats to use force against
Iranian nuclear facilities. That in turn could narrow a time
window for diplomacy to avert any attack.
The U.S. State Department on Monday called uranium
enrichment at Fordow a "further escalation" of Iran's "ongoing
violations" of U.N. resolutions.
France called for measures of "unprecedented scale and
severity" against Tehran. Germany and Britain also condemned it.
Others, including Greece and Italy, which are bigger customers
for Iranian oil, are seeking delays before cutting off imports.
DEATH SENTENCE
The death sentence on Monday for Amir Mirza Hekmati, 28, an
Arizona-born former U.S. military translator with dual
Iranian-U.S. nationality, further riled Washington, which denies
he is a spy and has demanded his immediate release since his
arrest.
The two moves come at a time when new U.S. sanctions imposed
over Iran's nuclear programme are causing real economic pain.
The rial has lost 20 percent of its value against the dollar
in the past week alone, raising the cost of living for Iran's 74
million people. As they scrambled to buy dollars to
protect savings, some said mobile phone text messages were being
blocked where they included discussion of "dollars" or
"currency". Officials denied any state censorship.
Tehran has responded to the sanctions moves with threats to
international shipping that have frightened oil markets. A
parliamentary election in two months is widening Iran's internal
political divisions, though the widely diverse opposition to the
clerical leadership is also divided, both in Iran and in exile.
LEADERS JOKE
Presidents Mahmoud Ahmadinejad of Iran and Hugo Chavez of
Venezuela mocked U.S. disapproval and joked about having an atom
bomb.
"Despite those arrogant people who do not wish us to be
together, we will unite forever," the Iranian leader told
Chavez during a visit to Caracas.
On New Year's Eve, U.S. President Barack Obama signed into
law by far the toughest financial sanctions yet against Iran,
which if fully implemented could make it impossible for most
countries to pay for Iranian oil.
Nuclear talks between Iran and the five permanent U.N.
Security Council members plus Germany collapsed a year ago.
Efforts to restart them have foundered over Iran's refusal to
negotiate over its right to enrich uranium.
The United States and Israel say they are leaving the
military option on the table in case it becomes the only way to
prevent Iran from making a nuclear weapon.
Hekmati's family says he was arrested last August while
visiting grandparents in Iran. The United States urged Iran to
"release him without delay". His execution could still be
blocked by Iran's highest court, which must confirm all death
sentences.
Iran disclosed to the IAEA in 2009 that it was building the
facility beneath a mountain at Fordow - but only after learning
that it had been detected by Western intelligence.
After years in which economic sanctions had little effect,
the latest measures against Tehran are causing real pain.
Iran has remained defiant. In a televised speech on Monday,
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said: "Sanctions imposed
on Iran by our enemies will not have any impact on our nation.
The Iranian nation believes in its rulers."
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald)