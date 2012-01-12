(Adds Larijani, Khamenei comments and date of IAEA visit)
* Japan says to cut oil imports from Iran
* Iran says nuclear scientist killed in car bombing
* Officials in Iran blame killing on Israel, U.S.
By Parisa Hafezi
TEHRAN, Jan 12 U.S. allies in Asia and
Europe voiced support on Thursday for Washington's drive to cut
Iran's oil exports, though fear of self-inflicted economic pain
is curbing enthusiasm for an embargo that a defiant Iran says
will not halt its nuclear programme.
The Speaker of Iran's Parliament Ali Larijani said Iran's
nuclear programme is also too strong to be derailed by
assassinations of nuclear scientists, a day after the fourth
such killing.
As a newspaper close to the clerical establishment called
for retaliatory assassinations of Israeli officials, a former
U.N. inspector said a new, almost bomb-proof plant could provide
Iran enough enriched uranium for an atom bomb in just a year.
Such timetables, while Iran denies all Western charges that
it even wants nuclear weapons, have added to speculation that
Israel and the United States could resort to a military attack
on the Islamic Republic - something an aide to Russian leader
Vladimir Putin said was growing more likely.
After a motorcycle hitman blew up the 32-year-old engineer
during the Tehran rush hour, many Iranians directed anger over
the violence, and over painful economic sanctions, at the
Western powers, which have hoped to turn popular sentiment
against an increasingly divided ruling elite.
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said that those behind
Wednesday's mystery killing would be punished.
Hossein Shariatmadari, who he appointed editor-in-chief of
the Kayhan newspaper, wrote: "These corrupted people are easily
identifiable and readily within our reach... Assassinations of
the Zionist regime's military men and officials are very easy."
While declining comment on allegations it carried out the
bombing on Wednesday, Israel has a history of such actions and
will be on the alert for possible attacks against it.
Kremlin Security Council head Nikolai Patrushev, close to
Putin, was quoted blaming Israel, which says an Iranian bomb
would threaten its existence, for pushing for war: "There is a
likelihood of military escalation of the conflict, towards which
Israel is pushing the Americans," he told Interfax.
Former U.N. nuclear inspection chief Olli Heinonen said this
week's announced start of uranium enrichment at a bunker complex
could provide Iran with the ability to have enough such material
for one nuclear bomb early next year - though it was not clear
it would yet have the ability to build one.
A high-level team from the U.N. International Atomic Energy
Agency (IAEA) is expected to visit Iran around Jan. 28.
ASIAN IMPORTERS
Since President Barack Obama signed laws on New Year's Eve
that, by denying buyers access to U.S. dollars, aim to cripple
Iran's oil sales until it gives ground on the nuclear issue,
major importers have been taking positions, torn between keeping
in with Washington and quenching their thirst for Iranian oil.
Threats of disruption to the Gulf oil trade, from war or
simply blockades, have kept crude prices firm. Benchmark Brent
crude was up 1.5 percent at nearly $114 per barrel.
On Thursday, Japan, whose economy is already deep in the
doldrums after cuts in its nuclear power supply following last
year's tsunami, pledged to take concrete action to cut its oil
imports from Iran in response to an appeal for support from
visiting U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner.
However, Tokyo's support was not without reservations.
Finance Minister Jun Azumi said Japan buys 10 percent of its
oil from Iran. "We would like to take action concretely to
further reduce in a planned manner," he said. But he added: "It
would cause immense damage if they were cut to zero."
Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura, the government's top
spokesman, later tried to soften Azumi's pledge to reduce
Iranian oil imports, saying it was just one of many options
under consideration. And Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda voiced
concern to Geithner about the potential impact of the U.S.
sanctions on Japan and the world economy.
The U.S. Treasury chief welcomed Tokyo's cooperation, an
encouraging sign for U.S. foreign policy after China rebuffed
his arguments for sanctions earlier on his Asian tour.
One issue affecting Asian governments' willingness to follow
the U.S. lead is the availability of alternatives to Iran, the
second biggest exporter in OPEC after Saudi Arabia. While ready
to help, it is not clear how far U.S. ally Riyadh can increase
its own output and exports to make up for spurned Iranian crude.
Japan has already sought extra supplies from Saudi Arabia
and the United Arab Emirates. China's Premier Wen Jiabao will
visit Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar in a trip beginning this
weekend. The prime minister of South Korea, another major buyer
of Iranian crude, is due to visit the UAE and Oman from Friday.
Korean minister Hong Suk-woo told Reuters "it was too early
to say" if Seoul would reduce oil imports from Iran. "Our basic
stance is to cooperate with the U.S.," Hong said.
China, the biggest buyer of Iranian crude, gave no hint on
Wednesday of giving ground to U.S. demands to curb Tehran's oil
revenues.
U.S. officials sounded more optimistic, saying they will
focus more on China's actions than on its public statements.
However, China has reduced crude purchases from Iran for
January and February in a dispute over contract pricing terms.
India faces pressure to cut crude purchases from Iran, but
policymakers and industry officials have sent mixed messages on
future plans with one unnamed cabinet minister on Thursday
saying the country would continue to do business with Tehran.
EUROPEAN CONCERNS
The European Union is more sympathetic to U.S. pressure on
Iran. EU foreign ministers are expected to agree on a ban on
imports of Iranian crude oil on Jan. 23.
However, even Europe, whose governments largely share the
concern of Israel and Washington over Iran's nuclear ambitions,
is looking for ways to limit the pain of an embargo.
"We expect a slow and gradual implementation of what will
eventually become a full embargo," said Mike Wittner from
Societe Generale. "Europe has the same concerns about its
fragile economy and an oil price spike as the U.S., probably
even more".
Firms in Iran's three biggest EU oil customers, Italy, Spain
and Greece, all suffering acute economic discomfort, have lately
extended existing purchase deals in the hope to at least delay
the impact of any embargo for months, traders told Reuters.
EU diplomats said a consensus was emerging to grant a grace
period before banning new deals with Iran - six months for crude
oil purchases and three for petrochemicals. Moreover, companies
would be able to go on accepting Iranian oil in payment for
outstanding debts - something especially helpful to Italy.
Diplomats and traders say the grace period would give
European companies time to find alternative sources of crude,
but the process would be far from smooth.
"Some (EU members) are saying: 'help us find alternative
suppliers and find a way to sustain the discounts we currently
have'," one diplomatic source said.
The problem of replacement supplies to Europe could be
partially solved with the help of Saudi Arabia. European
diplomats have spoken to the kingdom's leadership who have
signalled readiness to fill a supply gap, although concerns
mount about the producer's spare capacity nearing its limit.
But there is no reason why Riyadh would agree to supply
crude at a discount to a buyer like Greece, traders said. Many
in the oil market have already pulled the plug on supplies for
fear that Athens might default on its debt.
Greek officials have said their country imports up to 40
percent of its oil from Iran and wants to continue the flow
without disruption and on the same funding terms.
The EU is also planning new sanctions on Iran's financial
sector but states have been divided over whether to include
Iran's central bank in these sanctions. Diplomats said France
and Britain backed this but Germany opposed the idea - though a
German diplomat denied that was the case.
(Additional reporting by Robin Pomeroy, Ramin Mostafavi, Mitra
Amiri and Zahra Hosseinian in Tehran, Stanley White and Tetsushi
Kajimoto in Tokyo, Ralph Gowling in London, Fredrik Dahl in
Vienna, Gleb Bryansky in Moscow, David Brunnstrom and Julien
Toyer in Brussels, Tulay Karadeniz and Ibon Villelabeitia in
Ankara; Writing by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Louise
Ireland)