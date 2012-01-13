* Dead scientist's funeral sees anger at U.S., Israel
* Iranian leaders vow not to abandon nuclear research
* Hitman's target procured nuclear supplies -state radio
* Japanese premier casts doubt on U.S.-led oil embargo
(Adds U.S., Russian diplomats, Netanyahu, sanctions moves)
By Mitra Amiri and Robin Pomeroy
TEHRAN, Jan 13 The Tehran funeral on
Friday of a nuclear scientist blown up by a hitman saw the
ruling clergy urge Iranians to rally behind it at a forthcoming
election and face down Western and Israeli threats against
Iran's nuclear programme.
Underscoring the global reach of the standoff, the United
States imposed sanctions on a Chinese state-run energy firm for
trading with Iran and assured Israelis it was ready to use force
to stop Tehran acquiring nuclear weapons; but Moscow warned that
it would view any attack on Iran as a threat to Russia.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, often seen as a
hawk on military action, said, however, he saw new grounds to
hope that Tehran could be persuaded to change tack by sanctions,
through which, he said, "for the first time, I see Iran wobble."
In a mood of high emotion in a Tehran beset by U.S. and
European sanctions and fears of war, hundreds of mourners
followed the flag-draped coffin of Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan through
the streets of the capital, two days after he and his driver
were killed by a motorcycle assassin in rush-hour traffic.
"Death to America! Death to Israel!" chanted the crowd
streaming away from weekly prayers at Tehran University, where
the dead man was hailed as a martyr in the tradition of Imam
Hussein, a revered figure for Iran's Shi'ite branch of Islam.
"Nuclear energy is our absolute right!" young men chanted.
State radio described the 32-year-old chemical engineer, as
having worked on procurement for the uranium enrichment plant at
Natanz. That disclosure may strengthen suspicions he was
targeted by Israeli and Western agencies, who say that some
covert Iranian purchases confirm their scepticism of Tehran's
assertion that it is not seeking to develop atom bombs.
With popular discontent growing over economic hardship and,
among some, the lack of political freedoms, the clerical elite
has portrayed Western hostility toward Iran's leaders and their
avowedly peaceful nuclear energy programme as a spur to national
unity and for suppression of dissident voices.
Ayatollah Mohammed Emami-Kashani told worshippers
Ahmadi-Roshan's assassination - the latest of several attacks
blamed on foreign agents - should encourage voters not to heed
opposition calls to boycott a parliamentary election on March 2.
Though dissenters cannot take part, the vote will be a first
test for an increasingly fractured leadership since big street
protests followed the re-election of President Mahmoud
Ahmadinejad in August 2009 and since popular uprisings against
autocracy hit Iran's Arab neighbours, including ally Syria.
"The nation should wake up," Emami-Kashani said in his
sermon, repeating a warning by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali
Khamenei that Iran's Western enemies were plotting to use the
election to destabilise the 32-year-old Islamic Republic.
"All the people should be united," he said.
COVERT WAR
Ahmadi-Roshan was to be interred at a shrine close to a
fellow nuclear scientist assassinated in the same way two years
ago, on Jan. 12, 2010. Some Iranians have called for reprisals.
Ahmadinejad, away on a tour of Latin America, said: "Once
again the dirty hands of arrogance and the Zionist elements have
deprived our scientific and academic community of the graceful
presence of one of our young intellectuals and scientists."
He said it would, however, only stiffen Iran's resolve.
Israel, which has floated threats of military action to
thwart any Iranian nuclear weaponry, has made no comment on the
killing. Presumed owner of the Middle East's only atomic
arsenal, Israel has a history of killing enemies abroad and had
warned Iran only this week to expect more "unnatural" mishaps if
it pursued its research and development in nuclear science.
Some Iranians have called for reprisals against Israel.
The United States, sympathetic to its ally's view that an
Iranian atomic bomb could threaten the Jewish state's existence,
has strenuously denied killing the scientist and says it is
sticking to economic sanctions to change Tehran's mind.
In a rare upbeat comment on the prospect of international
sanctions having the effect Israel desires, Netanyahu told The
Australian newspaper: "For the first time I see Iran wobble ...
under the sanctions that have been adopted, and especially under
the threat of strong sanctions on their central bank".
"If these sanctions are coupled with a clear statement from
the international community led by the U.S. to act militarily to
stop Iran if the sanctions fail, Iran may consider not going
through the pain. There's no point in gritting your teeth if
you're going to be stopped anyway. In any case, the Iranian
economy is showing signs of strain."
SANCTIONS DRIVE
While Washington enjoys support in Europe for its sanctions
strategy, world powers China and Russia have urged caution.
China, the biggest customer for Iranian oil, has shown
little enthusiasm for Obama's efforts this month, via the
globe-spanning U.S. dollar banking system and direct diplomacy,
to cut Tehran's ability to fund itself through oil exports.
The United States on Thursday imposed sanctions on China's
state-run Zhuhai Zhenrong, Corp, which it said was Iran's
largest supplier of refined petroleum products.
Russia, too, which operates Iran's only nuclear power
station, has been cool to the latest Western measures.
Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Gennady Gatilov offered some
sympathy for Iranian leaders' view that sanctions and threats of
force are less about the nuclear programme than toppling them:
"Additional sanctions against Iran as well as a possible
military operation against it will undoubtedly be perceived by
the international community as pursuing 'regime change' in
Tehran," Gatilov was quoted as saying on his ministry's website.
Another senior Russian official, the hawkish outgoing envoy
to NATO Dmitry Rogozin, cautioned further that Moscow would view
an attack on its southern neighbour Iran as a threat to Russia:
"Iran is our neighbour," Rogozin said. "And if Iran is
involved in any military action, it's a direct threat to our
security ... We are definitely interested in the
non-proliferation of weapons of mass destruction ... But at the
same time, we believe that any country has the right to have
what it needs to feel comfortable, including Iran."
Washington's envoy in Tel Aviv assured Israelis, who fear an
Iranian bomb would threaten their existence, that U.S. forces
were making preparations that would give Obama the option of
military action to halt Iran's nuclear programme - and he
dismissed suggestions Obama was timing decisions on the Iran
crisis with a view to his campaign for re-election in November.
"Iran is continuing to violate gravely its international
commitments, and since achieving the shared goal is so
important, then it should be clear that all options are open,"
U.S. ambassador Dan Shapiro told Israel's Maariv newspaper.
"We are guaranteeing that the military option is ready and
available to the president at the moment he decides to use it.
"The president is resolute and clear in his statements, to
prevent the Iranian nuclear threat from becoming a reality."
OIL EMBARGO
U.S. and European efforts to impose an oil embargo have been
proceeding, though many countries fear that to stop purchasing
Iranian crude could badly hurt their own economies.
Japan's policy on Iranian oil was left in doubt on Friday
after the prime minister distanced himself from his finance
minister's pledge to reduce oil imports in support of the U.S.
push to prevent Iran from making nuclear weapons.
The standoff over the nuclear programme, including a threat
by Iran to block the Gulf oil shipping lanes and a U.S. warning
of naval action to keep them open, has sent world oil prices
higher and fueled fears of a major conflict in a region already
electric with tension between an array of competing interests.
However, analysts and diplomats also note that rhetoric and
symbolic actions are not new, and that diplomacy has defused
previous crises before an outbreak of conflict that probably
would not serve the interests of any of the established powers.
One Western diplomat who follows negotiations on Iran's
nuclear programme closely said: "I'm completely unable to say
which way the situation will develop.
"If you constantly get diverging statements and decisions
from various parts of the Iranian regime it is difficult to say
how far it is intentional and how much it is a result of the
internal competition and the fact that it is a country with
multiple centres of power."
Western diplomats say that Iran will need to show genuine
readiness to address mounting suspicions about its nuclear
programme at rare talks with senior U.N. officials this month to
convince a sceptical West that it is not just playing for time.
A high-level team from the U.N. atomic watchdog IAEA is
expected to visit Tehran later this month to discuss its growing
concerns, according to diplomatic sources.
This week, Iran's announcement that it was enriching uranium
at a new and potentially bombproof underground plant, as well as
the sentencing to death of an Iranian-American dual-national for
spying, have added to friction with the Western powers.
However, last month Tehran also renewed an invitation for
the senior IAEA team to visit Iran. And it has signalled a
readiness to resume talks with big powers that have been frozen
for a year over its refusal to discuss suspending enrichment.
(Additional reporting by Ramin Mostafavi and Zahra Hosseinian
in Tehran, Stanley White in Tokyo, Fredrik Dahl in Vienna, Ori
Lewis and Crispian Balmer in Jerusalem, Sebastian Moffett in
Brussels and Alexei Anishchuk in Moscow; Writing by Alastair
Macdonald; Editing by Myra MacDonald)