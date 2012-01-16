* Iran can't block Hormuz for long - S.Arabia oil minister
* Israel says sanctions can work, but only if global
* Tehran denies new sanctions hitting its Asia exports
By Ramin Mostafavi
TEHRAN, Jan 16 Saudi Arabia on Monday
expressed doubts over Iran's claim it could block the main oil
shipping route out of the Gulf and made clear it was ready to
pump more oil after sanctions threatened to cut Iranian sales of
crude.
Brent crude rose above $111 on concerns about global oil
supplies if sanctions freeze OPEC's second biggest producer out
of the market or push it towards military conflict, while Saudi
Arabia said it would work to stabilise the price at $100.
Israel, which has often said it could strike Iran to stop it
developing nuclear weapons, called for tough new sanctions
against Tehran to stop its nuclear programme.
But it said that for sanctions to work effectively, all
countries must join in - a subtle swipe at Russia and China
which oppose the latest Western moves.
"Iran must be stopped and the good news is that Iran can be
stopped with economic and diplomatic means once the entire
international community gathers together with effective
sanctions," Deputy Foreign Minister Danny Ayalon told the BBC.
Tehran has been under a growing array of U.N. and unilateral
sanctions for years, but a U.S. bill that President Barack Obama
signed into law on New Year's Eve went far further than
previously, aiming to stop countries paying for Iranian oil.
The European Union - Iran's second biggest oil customer
after China, buying some 450,000 barrels per day of its 2.6
million bpd exports - is also expected to agree to embargo
Iranian oil at a foreign ministers meeting on Jan. 23.
The measures go far further than U.N. sanctions agreed by
China and Russia and have helped cause a currency crisis in Iran
where dollars are now a scarce commodity for Iranians seeking a
safe haven for their vulnerable rial-denominated
savings.
DANGEROUS
The new sanctions prompted Iran to threaten to close the
Gulf to oil trade if it was prevented from selling its oil and
Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's senior military adviser
reiterated Iran would act decisively to protect itself.
"Iran would use any tools to defend its national interests,
if it was exposed to any dangers," Major-General Yahya
Rahim-Safavi said, according to the semi-official Mehr news
agency.
Israel - reputed to have the Middle East's only nuclear
arsenal - said such talk was more evidence of the need to act
quickly against Tehran.
"A nuclear Iran would mean a new world order where a very
dangerous terroristic regime has impunity and also can control
oil flow and oil prices," Ayalon said.
U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman General Martin Dempsey
is to make his first visit to Israel on Thursday. Israeli media
say he will try to persuade his hosts not to "surprise"
Washington on Iran.
Saudi Arabia, Iran's main rival for influence in the Middle
East which would play a key role in replacing Iranian oil in he
event of an embargo, played down Tehran's talk of closing the
Strait of Hormuz, the vital shipping lane for Gulf exports.
"I personally do not believe that the Strait, if it were
shut, will be shut for any length of time. The world cannot
stand for that," Saudi Arabia's Oil Minister Ali al-Naimi told
CNN.
"I don't think all these pronouncements are helpful to the
international oil market or to the price of oil. It's really
disturbing."
Iran's warning to its Gulf Arab neighbours not to raise oil
output to replace its crude appeared to have
fallen on deaf ears. Naimi said Riyadh could increase production
by about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) "almost immediately".
"Our wish and hope is we can stabilise this oil price and
keep it at a level around $100," Naimi said.
The leader of China, Iran's biggest oil customer was in Abu
Dhabi on Monday, on a six-day tour of the region where he hopes
for greater access to its huge oil and gas reserves.
Although Beijing opposes further international sanctions on
Iran, it has already cut its purchases of Iranian oil by more
than half for the first two months of this year.
A senior Iranian oil official denied reports that Iran's
exports to Asia were already suffering due to the intensified
sanctions pressure, saying contracts were bring renewed on
schedule.
In addition to the confrontation with the United States over
sanctions, Iran has accused it of being behind the latest murder
of a nuclear scientist, blown up by a bomb attached to his car
last in Tehran week, a charge Washington denies.
Parliament speaker Ali Larijani said "some people have been
arrested" in connection with the assassination, the fifth such
killing in the last two years.
Larijani gave no further details but told state-run Arabic
language al Alam TV Tehran was ready to deal with sanctions.
"We are prepared for oil sanctions and have different
scenarios, but we would not announce them in order to avoid
alerting our enemies," he said.
