* Refineries processing Iran oil struggle to find insurance
* India imports worth nearly $1 bln a month
* Refinery MRPL seeks nearly 2 mln bbls in spot market
(Updates with comment from European insurance industry
officials)
By Nidhi Verma
NEW DELHI, March 8 India is set to halt all
crude imports from Iran because insurance companies in the
country have said refineries processing the oil will no longer
be covered due to Western sanctions, the head of refiner MRPL
said on Friday.
India is Iran's second-largest buyer, taking around a
quarter of its oil exports worth around $1 billion a month.
"If cover is not available then all Indian refiners will
have to halt imports from Iran or else they will have to take a
huge risk," P.P. Upadhya, managing director of Mangalore
Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd, told Reuters in a
telephone interview.
MRPL is India's biggest buyer of Iran crude. "Insurance
companies said if I buy Iranian crude my refinery's insurance
cover will be cancelled ... If we don't get insurance for the
refinery then we will stop buying Iranian crude," Upadhya said.
Europe and the United States last year introduced tough
sanctions aimed at Iran's oil trade to force Tehran to the
negotiating table over its nuclear programme.
European industry sources say Indian insurers have been
affected as reinsurers in both Europe and the U.S., who dominate
the global market, are increasingly wary of the risk of falling
foul of breaching sanctions.
"Insurers and reinsurers are very anxious to ensure they
don't overstep the line on sanctions. These are still relatively
grey areas, but fairly standard clauses have been put into
contracts which say: 'we don't have any legal obligation to pay
anything that might be in breach of sanctions,'" said Clive
O'Connell, London-based partner at law firm Goldberg Segalla.
"If you are an Indian insurance company and you buy
reinsurance from a company that has operations in the U.S. or
Europe, and that reinsurer imposes a sanctions-compliant clause
on you, you're going to be very careful about the cover that you
give," O'Connell, an insurance expert, told Reuters.
Oil is Iran's biggest income generator therefore a halt in
sales to India would be a heavy blow for Tehran. Sanctions more
than halved its crude exports in 2012.
"Sanctions apply to any Iranian aspect of crude oil and such
risks are therefore unacceptable to anyone trading in dollars or
subject to EU jurisdiction," said Neil Roberts, a senior
executive at the Lloyd's Market Association, which represents
underwriters operating in Lloyd's of London insurance market.
"The only people who might consider this (type of
re-insurance) would be outside the dollar sphere and outside the
EU," he said. "This is a non-starter for the London market."
In a letter in January seen by Reuters, the General
Insurance Corp of India, the national reinsurer, told the
General Insurance Council, an industry group, it had "dawned" on
insurers that cover and losses on processing the crude would not
be payable by reinsurers due to existing sanctions.
A source at another refiner that buys Iranian crude,
Hindustan Petroleum Corp (HPCL), also said imports
were threatened by the insurance problems.
"Iran imports will be stopped soon," the HPCL source told
Reuters. "As far as insurance is concerned, we are all sailing
in the same boat."
HPCL is Iran's third-biggest Indian buyer and warned last
month that insurers may withdraw cover because of sanctions.
IMPACT ON REFINERIES
MRPL's Upadhya declined to say how soon the company would
have to stop Iranian imports. But MRPL has issued tenders to buy
three cargoes of 650,000 barrels of crude to load in April,
according to documents seen by Reuters. Two of the cargoes are
high sulphur and could be used to replace Iranian oil.
"There is a problem on the insurance front for Iran oil,"
Upadhya said when asked about the tenders.
In January, India imported more than 286,000 barrels per day
(bpd) of Iran's around 1.1 million bpd total exports.
This is the first time that insurance problems have had a
direct impact on refineries processing Iranian crude.
The lack of insurance cover dates back to April 2012,
Upadhya said, but was clarified by insurers only in February
this year.
MRPL has written to India's federal oil ministry asking for
an alternative insurance mechanism, Upadhya said.
"Refineries processing Iranian crude would be severely hit,"
MRPL told India's oil secretary in a letter dated Feb. 27 and
seen by Reuters. There would be no cover for claims if the plant
was processing Iranian crude, MRPL said.
An Indian government source said last month that New Delhi
would find a way to ensure refineries have cover but gave no
details.
Insurers rely on European reinsurance markets to hedge their
risk. EU sanctions have blocked European maritime reinsurers
from any involvement in insuring shipments of Iranian oil.
That forced a temporary halt in mid-2012 to imports by two
of Iran's other top Asian buyers, Japan and South Korea.
India's government stepped in to provide emergency insurance
but it was a fraction of the $1 billion liability coverage that
a supertanker would typically need and has rarely been used.
India's refiners have already slashed imports from Iran as
they joined other major Asian buyers in reducing purchases to
secure waivers from the sanctions.
MRPL had already expected to cut nearly 40 percent or its
Iranian imports in the fiscal year ending March 31.
In the first 10 months of the current fiscal year, India
reduced Iran crude imports by nearly 22 percent on the year,
data from trade sources shows.
(Additional reporting by Jonathan Saul and Myles Neligan in
London,; editing by Simon Webb and James Jukwey)