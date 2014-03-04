NEW DELHI, March 4 India has not made any oil payments to Iran under the recent nuclear deal that provides Tehran some relief from Western sanctions, government and industry sources said on Tuesday.

They denied a report by Iranian oil ministry news service Shana earlier in the day that said India had deposited some of the money owed for oil imported from the OPEC nation in a Central Bank of Iran (CBI) account.

The report cited Mohsen Qamsari, head of international affairs at the National Iranian Oil Company, as saying that India had paid 45 percent of the money in Indian rupees and 55 percent in euros. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Writing by Manash Goswami; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)