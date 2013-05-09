* Iran offers production sharing contracts
* Indian companies reluctant
* Agree to develop Iranian port for Afghan trade
By Daniel Fineren and Nidhi Verma
DUBAI/DELHI, May 9 Iran has offered new, more
alluring terms to reluctant Indian companies to win the
investment it craves for its decaying energy sector suffering
from tight Western sanctions.
Iran started offering production sharing contracts (PSCs),
long denied to investors, to a group of Indian oil executives
visiting Tehran in January, an Indian industry source said on
Thursday.
Tehran's insistence, until now, on paying contractors back
in oil made projects unattractive to foreign firms even before
sanctions made it nearly impossible for most to work there.
Iranian Foreign Minister Ali Akbar Salehi repeated the
production sharing offer during an India-Iran Joint Commission
meeting with Indian external affairs minister Salman Khurshid in
Tehran last weekend, Indian media reported.
Indian firms say the risks of investing large sums in Iran
are still too great, even with a more attractive PSC regime.
"We expressed our reservations because of international
sanctions and non-availability of services and material required
for execution projects," said a source who was involved in talks
with Iran on potential upstream activities in January.
Three Indian companies with stakes in a gas field in Iran -
Indian Oil Corp., ONGC Videsh and Oil India
- told a U.S. government watchdog late last year that
they had no plans to pursue further work on the project.
{ID:nL1E8N7F6W]
According to Iranian media reports, the National Iranian Oil
Company (NIOC) has been drafting production sharing contracts in
the hope of attracting Asian companies, which are not banned by
their governments from operating in Iran, to invest in its
run-down industry.
Indian press reports said that the two foreign ministers
discussed PSCs on Saturday at their meeting in Tehran.
A statement published by the Indian foreign ministry after
the meeting said the two sides agreed to study joint investment
prospects in both countries but made no mention of energy
agreements.
The two ministers did discuss India working to upgrade
Iran's Chahbahar Port near the border with Pakistan to help
boost trade with land-locked Afghanistan to the north, according
to the Indian statement.
"We are determined to explore and use all capacities for
economic cooperation," Khurshid was quoted as saying in a
statement published by the Iranian foreign ministry.
Under Iran's established buy-back system, contractors are
supposed to be paid in oil and gas from projects they develop
with their own capital but then have to hand back the project to
Iranian companies when completed and wait for pay back.
This system has kept oil majors like Italy's Eni
waiting for multi-million dollar payments for projects they
completed decades ago, while sanctions make it still more
difficult to get the oil from Iran.
Under the new contracts, NIOC plans to transfer development
of small oil and gas fields to contractors so that the state-run
Iranian oil company plays only a supervisory role, NIOC director
Ahmad Qalebani was reported as saying by Fars News in March.
PSC's would only be offered for shared fields, he was quoted
as saying during a meeting in Tehran on the development of
Iran's contracting system in March.
Iran has been courting Asian and Russian energy companies to
develop its vast oil and gas reserves over the last few years,
and there are still a number of Chinese and Russian companies
working in upstream projects, according to the U.S. government.
Western sanctions have also dampened their appetite for long
term investments in the isolated Islamic Republic, on current
contract terms, with Chinese companies slamming the brakes on
projects they agreed to develop years ago.
Under pressure from Washington, India and China - two of
Iran's biggest oil buyers - have also sharply reduced their
imports of Iranian crude over the last year.
(Editing by William Hardy)