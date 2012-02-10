JAKARTA Feb 10 Indonesia would study any approach by Iran to trade by barter but has not received any such overtures from the country, trade minister Gita Wirjawan said on Friday. Western financial sanctions have hurt Iran's ability to pay for imported food.

"We have not got barter trade proposal from the Iranian government so far. If they really want to have barter trade with Indonesia and ask us to do so, then we have to study it first before doing the barter," Wirjawan told reporters.

"We need energy such as oil. However if we can get alternative energy which is friendlier to the environment like gas, we would prefer gas than oil," he said. (Reporting by Yayat Supriatna; Writing by Matthew Bigg)