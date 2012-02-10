* Indonesia says not averse to barter trade with Iran
JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 Indonesia, the
world's top palm oil producer, would study any approach by Iran
to trade by barter, it said on Friday, as tightening sanctions
hurt Iran's ability to pay for basic staples.
Western financial sanctions have crimped Iran's purchases of
grain, cooking oil and tea, and barter could provide one way to
resume shipments. Iran may turn to countries that have large
Muslim populations and resources, such as Indonesia and
Malaysia, for its needs.
Commodities traders have told Reuters Iran is offering gold
bullion in overseas vaults or tankerloads of oil to secure food
for its 74 million people, but could not give specific details
on deals. Barter deals are often between governments rather than
companies.
Indonesian Trade Minister Gita Wirjawan said the government
would consider proposals but had not received any overtures from
Iran. Trade officials said such deals have proved troublesome in
the past.
"We have not got barter trade proposals from the Iranian
government so far. If they really want to have barter trade with
Indonesia and ask us to do so, then we have to study it first
before doing the barter," Wirjawan told reporters, adding if any
barter trade was discussed gas would be preferable to oil.
New sanctions imposed by the United States and European
Union to punish Iran for its nuclear programme do not bar firms
from selling Iran food but they make it difficult to carry out
the international financial transactions needed to pay for it.
Iran has not approached Malaysia for barter deals to keep
its palm oil supplies flowing, two Malaysian government sources
told Reuters on Friday, after traders said the country has
stopped shipping the vegetable oil to Iran this year.
One said Malaysia is no longer keen to do barter trades
after facing problems in a deal with North Korea in 2009 when
$20 million worth of palm oil was to be exchanged for cash and
fertiliser components.
"No matter how you do it, these countries don't have enough
to barter. So Malaysia is not going to do barter trades for the
time being," said the source, who had direct knowledge of the
matter. Malaysia is the world's number two palm oil producer.
"We are more concerned if there are declines in exports in
our top markets like India and China rather than Iran," the
source added, declining to be identified due to the sensitivity
of the issue.
DUCKING FOR COVER
Barter deals have grown more likely as foreign banks find it
too difficult -- or simply not worth the chance of damaging
their links to the United States -- to trade with Iranian banks.
U.S. sanctions have also sought to isolate Iran's central
bank as a way of choking off hard currency flows.
Singaporean firms have stopped supplying Iran with
Indonesian palm oil on concerns over the country's ability to
make payments in the wake of Western sanctions, trading sources
in Singapore have said.
Singapore banks will not risk getting cut off from access to
U.S. dollar flows as that will kill their business.
"For most financial institutions, they'll run away the
moment they see Iran," a senior banking source said on Friday.
Barter trade isn't without its difficulties, Indonesian
officials said.
"We have some experience in doing counter-trade with several
countries although we were not so successful on the trade," said
Deddy Saleh, Director-General of Foreign Trade at the Trade
Ministry, pointing to the complexity of past deals.
"It should be arranged under a government to government
agreement umbrella although the goods which will be counter
traded are in the hands of private companies," Deddy said.
CHALLENGES
Barter trade for Indonesia's palm oil sector was a clear
example of the challenges, said Fadhil Hasan, Executive Director
of the Indonesian Palm Oil Association (GAPKI).
"It is rather difficult to do barter trade, and normally
there should be a government role. However, especially for palm
oil, I think it would be difficult because palm oil is a high
demand commodity. Indonesian palm oil producers, I suppose, will
be reluctant to participate in the barter trade."
The Malaysian government has had a longstanding barter trade
facility and more than 20 countries have used this scheme
including Iran, North Korea, Pakistan, Myanmar, Iraq, Cuba and
Russia. About half a billion U.S. dollars is allocated by the
Malaysian government for the scheme and about half has been used
up, local media reports show.
Indonesia has done barter type trades before at a government
level. In 2003-2004, Indonesia swapped palm oil and rubber for
fighter planes from Russia, and it has also exchanged civilian
planes for rice from Thailand.
"We don't have political problems with Iran and in principle
we are very open if there is a trade-off offer," said Mahfuz
Shidik, of the Islamic Prosperous Justice Party and head of the
Indonesian parliamentary group handling foreign affairs.
"Also, if due to sanctions the impact is felt by the food
supplies of the Iranian people, Indonesia must respond by
sending humanitarian aid."
India, too, has a long history of barter trade involving
food for military equipment during the Soviet era and the
government says it is not bound by U.S. and European sanctions.
Rahul Khullar, trade secretary of India, one of Iran's main
trade partners, said on Thursday: "If the EU and the U.S. both
want to stop exports to that country, please tell me why I
should follow suit? Why shouldn't I take up that business
opportunity?"
Under U.S. pressure, India shut down a payments system for
trade with Iran last year. Under a new system, Indian firms are
expected to pay for 45 percent of their Iranian oil imports in
Indian rupees to avoid going through international banks.
Implementing the system has been stalled while Indian
authorities work out whether to subject such payments to tax.
