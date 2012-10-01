By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI Oct 1 Iranian authorities have reopened
access to Google Inc's email service a week after
blocking it, a government official and Iranians said on Monday.
Iran maintains one of the world's largest Internet filters,
blocking access to tens of thousands of websites on the grounds
that they are criminal or immoral, but the block on Gmail had
even prompted complaints in parliament.
"The council on Internet filtering communicated its order to
the Telecommunications Ministry regarding the lifting of the ban
on the Gmail service," Mohammad Reza Aghamiri, a member of the
committee, told the Mehr news agency.
Iranians contacted online said they had been able to access
Gmail again since Sunday night.
An official had announced on Sept. 23 that Gmail would be
blocked throughout Iran "until further notice", without giving
further details.
Iranian news agencies said the ban was connected to an
anti-Islam film posted on Google's video hosting site YouTube
that caused outrage throughout the Muslim world.
Iran has long blocked YouTube, but users appeared to have
been getting around the block. Many Iranians circumvent Internet
restrictions with "virtual private network" (VPN) software that
makes their computer appear to be located in another country.
Despite the official announcement warning Iranians that
Gmail would be blocked, Aghamiri had said last week that it had
been an unintended consequence of an attempt to reinforce the
block on YouTube.
"We wanted to ban YouTube and then Gmail was cut off as
well, and this was unintended," he told Mehr.
"We absolutely do not want YouTube to be accessible.
Therefore the telecommunications ministry is trying to find a
way to solve this problem so that it can block YouTube in the
HTTPS protocol while leaving Gmail accessible."
Intentional or not, the blocking of Gmail had prompted
official complaints. One legislator, Hossein Garousi, threatened
to summon Telecommunications Minister Reza Taqipour to
parliament for questioning if it was not unblocked.
Many of the Internet restrictions date back to the use of
sites such as Facebook and YouTube to rally and publicise mass
anti-government protests after the disputed re-election of
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad in 2009.
Sites expressing anti-government views are routinely
blocked.
In a report last month, the U.S.-based pro-democracy
campaign group Freedom House said Iranian authorities were using
"more nuanced tactics in a continued campaign against internet
freedom" including "upgrading content filtering technology" and
imposing harsh sentences for illegal online activities.