By Joseph Menn
SAN FRANCISCO, Feb 13 Most computer users
in Iran were blocked from accessing email, social networking and
other services in recent days, U.S.-based Internet experts said
on Monday, raising fears the government is extending the reach
of its surveillance on ordinary citizens.
Internet service providers presumed to be acting at the
Iranian government's behest began blocking the most common form
of secure connections on Friday, according to the outside
experts and Iranian bloggers. Traffic rebounded to normal levels
on Monday.
The cutoff apparently affected all encrypted international
websites outside of Iran that depend on the Secure Sockets Layer
protocol, which display addresses beginning with https,
according to Earl Zmijewski of Renesys, a U.S. company that
tracks Internet traffic worldwide.
Google, which uses SSL for its Gmail service, reported that
traffic from Iran to its email system fell precipitously.
Gmail use, which typically drops by about 80 percent at
night, dropped by roughly 95 percent Friday and remained that
low during daylight hours through the weekend before recovering
Monday, according to Google's publicly posted access statistics.
Tor, a system for hiding the location of Internet users, saw
a similar falloff first in the Iranian capital of Tehran and
then throughout the country, said Tor executive director Andrew
Lewman.
Though other countries, including Belarus and Myanmar, have
blocked SSL access before, Iran is the largest country to have
tried it, Lewman said. Egypt turned off the Internet completely
a year ago during the uprising there, and China has done that in
some regions.
It was unclear why the blocking stopped. Some Iranian
politicians complained and businesses might have objected, but
most tracking the situation said it was likely that the
experiment had run its course.
"The government is testing different tools," said Hamed
Behravan, who reports on Iranian technology issues for the U.S.
government-funded Voice of America. "They might have wanted to
see the public reaction."
Behravan said Iranian sites using SSL remained available,
including banking sites.
Tor has been developing a version of its program that is
encrypted but does not need an SSL connection, and it
distributed that over the weekend to people inside Iran who
reported that it worked well, Lewman said.
Iranian officials have said they do not intend to block all
connections to the outside world from a new national system they
are developing. But direct links could be made to run very
slowly, Behravan said.
The new network could help Iran ward off spying or attacks
from other countries and keep a closer eye on domestic
activities.
The country already has built up one of the most
sophisticated infrastructures for monitoring and controlling
Internet content, with the ability to dig deep into
communications and change various protocols.
During political protests in the past, Iran reduced
bandwidth so that posting videos took hours.
With the SSL shutoff and recent remarks by officials,
Behravan said the new network could launch within a month.
"I will not be surprised if it happens tomorrow," said
Iranian computer scientist Arash Abadpour of Toronto, who blogs
under the name Kamangir.