DUBAI, July 8 Iran is to assign all citizens an
individual email address which the communications minister said
on Monday would aid interaction between state authorities and
the people.
It was unclear whether the move would add to regulations on
Internet use imposed by a conservative Islamist leadership wary
of secular cultural influences it blames on the West.
President-elect Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate who
takes office next month, has called for less state intervention
in people's private lives, including less filtering of the
Internet and a loosening of media controls.
More than half of the Islamic Republic's 75 million people
use the Internet, official figures show. But authorities have
tried to limit access with tools including a filter that blocks
many websites on the grounds they are offensive or criminal.
State authorities in March blocked software used to get
around the filter. Many people said they experienced unusually
slow Internet speeds ahead of the June 14 election, a phenomenon
critics saw as an apparent attempt to make it harder to organise
pro-reform candidate rallies via social media.
Communications Minister Mohammad Hassan Nami did not say
whether the national email addresses would be mandatory or how
they might affect Iranians' use of their own private addresses.
But he said the official addresses must be used for electronic
communication with government agencies.
"For mutual interaction and communication between the
government and the people, from now on every Iranian will
receive a special email address," the semi-official Mehr news
agency quoted Nami as saying. "With the assignment of an email
address to every Iranian, government interactions with the
people will take place electronically."
The email addresses, using the "mail.post.ir" domain, will
help maintain citizens' privacy, he said. Data centres are to be
set up throughout Iran to support the new system.
Officials have also announced plans to switch Iranians onto
a domestic Internet network which would be largely isolated from
the World Wide Web. Rouhani's view of this move is not known.
