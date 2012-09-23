DUBAI, Sept 23 Iran has connected all its
government agencies to a secure domestic Internet service and
plans to link ordinary Iranians up to the same network, an
official was quoted as saying on Sunday, in a move to beef up
cyber security.
The Islamic state tightened its cyber security after its
disputed nuclear programme was attacked in 2010 by the Stuxnet
computer worm, which caused centrifuges to fail at the main
Iranian uranium enrichment facility.
Tehran, whose nuclear programme is suspected by the West of
being aimed at developing a bomb, accused the United States and
Israel of deploying the worm.
"In recent days, all governmental agencies and offices ...
have been connected to the national information network," deputy
communications and technology minister Ali Hakim-Javadi was
quoted as saying on Sunday by the Mehr news agency.
The second phase of the plan would be to connect ordinary
Iranians to the national network.
According to Iranian media, the domestic system would be
fully implemented by March 2013 but it was not clear whether
access to the global Internet would be cut once the secure
Iranian system was rolled out.
Millions of websites deemed to have un-Islamic content are
blocked by Iranian authorities, along with many expressing
anti-government views.
Many Iranians suffered serious problems accessing email and
Internet social networking sites in February, ahead of
parliamentary elections.
Opposition supporters used social networking sites to
organise widespread protests after the disputed 2009 re-election
of President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, which they said was rigged in
his favour.
Communications and Technology Minister Reza Taqipour said
last month Iran needed to develop its own network to ensure the
safety of the country's information, the Fars news agency
reported.
"Especially on major issues and during crises, one cannot
trust this network at all," he said, referring to the global
Internet.
"Control over the Internet should not be in the hands of one
or two countries."
Authorities said in April a computer virus was detected
inside the control systems of Kharg Island - which handles the
vast majority of Iran's crude oil exports - but the terminal
remained operational.
(Reporting by Zahra Hosseinian and Yeganeh Torbati; Editing by
Sophie Hares)