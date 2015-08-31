* Rouhani hints at tough contract terms for investors
DUBAI, Aug 30 Would-be foreign investors in Iran
should be prepared to share the benefits of their deals, the
country's president said, indicating Tehran will impose tough
terms that could clash with U.S. regulations even after
sanctions are lifted.
Business delegations from around the world have flocked to
Tehran since the July 14 nuclear agreement, which could see
international sanctions lifted in early 2016 and open Iran, an
energy exporter with a large middle class, to world markets.
But President Hassan Rouhani on Saturday suggested foreign
investors will be welcome only if they work with a local
partner, hire local workers and transfer technology, in some of
the most explicit comments to date about the obligations
businesses are likely to face.
"If foreign companies or countries think they can take
control of a market of 80 million people, they are mistaken, and
we must not allow it," Rouhani said at a news conference
broadcast on state television on Saturday.
"Our policy is that you bring your investment and technology
to the country and partner with Iranians, and then a part of the
Iranian and regional markets will be within reach of us both and
there will be employment for our youth."
Iran has not yet revealed any specific contract terms it
will impose on foreign investors. Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh on
Monday said a new model oil contract would be completed in
September and introduced at a London conference in December.
Rouhani's comments echo those of Reza Norouzzadeh, the
chairman of the Industrial Development and Renovation
Organization, who earlier this month said companies were "only
welcome to Iran's economy through joint investment".
Such requirements are typical in developing economies, but
companies could get into trouble in Iran if they accidentally
partner with an entity under non-nuclear sanctions or share
technology with potential military applications, experts said.
RISKY BUSINESS
Companies could, for instance, end up linked to the Islamic
Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), which controls much of the
economy and often hides its financial interests. Much of the
IRGC will remain under terrorism-linked U.S. sanctions.
"The risk of investing in a business in which there is
either an overt or hidden IRGC interest is probably the single
greatest risk facing investors who are exposed to U.S. or EU
regulatory regimes," said Nicholas Bortman, partner at risk
consultancy GPW.
Farhad Alavi, managing partner of Washington-based Akrivis
Law Group, said companies operating in sensitive areas such as
aircraft manufacture might have a higher chance of encountering
the IRGC.
"The IRGC is known for using front companies ... businesses
have to really always look upstream to see who is beneath the
surface," he said.
Handing over U.S. technology to Iranian firms could also put
companies in breach of U.S. regulations, particularly in the
case of so-called dual-use technologies with potential military
applications.
That could place restrictions on a wide range of complex
manufacturing or industrial activities, many of which use U.S.
technology or equipment at some point in their supply chain.
"You scratch the surface of a lot of goods and they're made
with American equipment or American-origin technology," Alavi
said. "U.S.-origin high technology has a very wide domain, and
much of this is considered dual use."
Iran has long been a difficult market for investors. It
attracted an average of only $1.1 billion of foreign direct
investment between 1996 and 2004, before major economic
sanctions were imposed on it, according to the United Nations
Conference on Trade and Development.
FDI has increased since then, but it remains far less than
in fast-growing emerging economies elsewhere, because of
restrictive labour laws and business rules, red tape and other
obstacles.
