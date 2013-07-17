* Dissident spokesman rejects allegations
* Iraq wants Iranian exile group out of the country
(Adds more Iranian dissident response)
By Louis Charbonneau
UNITED NATIONS, July 16 The outgoing U.N.
special envoy to Iraq on Tuesday accused the leaders of an
Iranian dissident group at a camp in Iraq of human rights
abuses, an allegation the movement dismissed as baseless and
potentially dangerous for the exiled dissidents.
Members of the Iranian dissident group Mujahadin-e-Khalq
living in Camp Hurriya near Baghdad have been transferred there
from Camp Ashraf north of the Iraqi capital, where they had
lived for nearly a decade until last year.
The group and its political wing, the National Council of
Resistance of Iran, have complained repeatedly about the
conditions at Camp Hurriya, formerly known as Camp Liberty, and
security problems.
U.N. envoy Martin Kobler, who will take up a similar
position in the Democratic Republic of Congo next month, told
the Security Council that the United Nations had received
complaints about the Iranian group's leadership at the camp.
"Of increasing concern are the human rights abuses in Camp
Hurriya itself by the camp leadership," Kobler said. "Hundreds
of daily monitoring reports suggest that the lives of Camp
Hurriya members are tightly controlled."
"A significant number of residents have reported to U.N.
monitors that they are not free to leave the camp, to
participate in the resettlement process offered by UNHCR, to
contact family members outside Iraq, or to have contact with
other relatives even within the camp itself," he said, referring
to the U.N. refugee agency.
Some Hurriya residents reported being denied access to
medical treatment by camp leaders, while others spoke of verbal
and other forms of abuse for disagreeing with camp leaders or
voicing the desire to leave, Kobler said.
The Mujahadin-e-Khalq, taken off the U.S. list of terrorist
organizations last year, calls for the overthrow of Iran's
Shi'ite Muslim clerical leadership. It fought alongside the
forces of Iraq's late Sunni Muslim dictator Saddam Hussein in
the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war.
The group is no longer welcome in Iraq under the Shi'ite
Muslim-led government that came to power after U.S.-led forces
invaded and toppled Saddam in 2003. Some exiles say they suspect
that Baghdad might be ready to send them back to Iran.
There have been two rocket attacks on Camp Hurriya this
year, one in February and another last month. Some 10 residents
were killed and 71 wounded.
'PERSONALIZED ATTACKS'
Shahin Gobadi, a spokesman for the National Council of
Resistance of Iran, denied the allegations of Kobler, whom the
Iranian dissidents have long accused of lying and covering up
facts about what they say are substandard conditions at Hurriya.
"These allegations are so baseless that the Iranian
resistance has on 50 occasions called for an independent
fact-finding mission to investigate all these claims and all
other lies that Kobler has disseminated," he said.
"But neither Kobler nor the government of Iraq has agreed to
any independent investigation."
Gobadi added: "Kobler's remarks and claims simply set the
stage for further attacks on defenseless Camp Liberty (Hurriya)
residents. By such remarks, Kobler was hoping to make the
submission by families of the Camp Liberty residents to the U.N.
and their call for investigation on his conduct ineffective."
The United Nations has defended Kobler and denied the
allegations about a cover-up.
"We regret that MeK and its supporters continue to focus on
public distortions of the U.N.'s efforts to promote a peaceful,
humanitarian solution on Camp Ashraf and, in particular, its
highly personalized attacks on the U.N. envoy for Iraq," U.N.
spokesman Martin Nesirky said.
There are around 100 Iranians remaining at Camp Ashraf who
refuse to leave, Kobler said. He described the situation at
Ashraf as tense.
Last week, lawyers for the families at Camp Hurriya held a
news conference in New York to present a petition to the United
Nations calling for an immediate return to Camp Ashraf.
The Mujahadin-e-Khalq insists that the United States, whose
forces initially helped them settle in Ashraf after the 2003
invasion, still bears responsibility for their safety.
(Editing by Mohammad Zargham and Peter Cooney)