DUBAI, June 27 Iran's plans to export natural
gas to Iraq have been pushed back indefinitely, an Iranian
official was quoted as saying on Saturday, blaming the poor
security situation in Iraq for the delay.
The oil-producing neighbours signed an agreement in 2013
under which Iran would start exporting gas to Iraq to feed three
power plants in Baghdad and Diyala. But two years later, exports
have still not begun.
"The lack of security and presence of Daesh (Islamic State)
is behind the delay of gas exports to Iraq," Ali-Reza Kameli,
head of the National Iranian Gas Exports Company, was quoted as
saying by Shana, a news agency linked to Iran's Oil Ministry.
When asked when exports might begin, he replied: "That
depends on the security situation in Iraq."
In March Kameli said exports to Iraq could begin in May if
security conditions improved. Iran first announced a delay in
September last year, shortly after Islamic State militants took
control of large swathes of Iraqi territory.
Iran has huge gas reserves and exports small quantities to
Turkey, but production has failed to keep pace with high
domestic consumption. Northern Iran relies heavily on gas
imports from Turkmenistan, especially for heating in winter.
Tehran is in talks with six world powers to curb its nuclear
programme in exchange for relief from international sanctions,
which could open up Iran's energy sector to foreign investment
within a year.
Iraq, which like Iran is a major oil producer and member of
the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC),
has struggled to attract foreign investment to develop its gas
industry and suffers severe power shortages.
