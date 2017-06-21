(Adds background)
BEIRUT, June 21 Iran has begun exporting gas to
Iraq, an Iranian official told the state-run Islamic Republic
News Agency (IRNA) on Wednesday, after a several years of
delays.
The neighbours, both members of the Organization of the
Petroleum Exporting Countries, initially signed a deal in 2013
for Iran to supply Iraqi power stations, but officials in the
past blamed poor security in Iraq for hampering implementation.
Exports had started at approximately 7 million cubic metres
per day and would eventually reach up to 35 million cubic metres
per day, Amir Hossein Zamaninia, the deputy oil minister for
trade and international affairs, told IRNA.
Iran signed two contracts to export gas, one for the Iraqi
capital Baghdad and the other for southern Iraqi city of Basra,
IRNA reported.
Iran, which has huge gas reserves alongside its oil
resources, exports small amounts of gas to Turkey but production
has struggled to keep pace with rising domestic consumption.
Experts say years of Western sanctions over Iran's disputed
nuclear programme have also hindered development of gas
projects. Some sanctions have been lifted since a nuclear deal
was reached with Western powers.
(Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Edmund Blair)