LJUBLJANA, March 20 Slovenian car parts maker
Iskra Avtoelektrika sold its subsidiary in Iran
because of difficult and unpredictable business conditions in
that country, Iskra said in a statement on Tuesday.
The company was sold to an Iranian investor, it said without
disclosing the value of the deal.
"In our daughter company Iskra Autoelectric Iran we worked
for a long time on business improvements ... but a big fall of
the local currency in December 2011 annulled our achievements,"
the statement said.
It said payment conditions in Iran and from Iran have
worsened further this year "because of the difficult political
conditions and bad economic situation, therefore doing business
has become very difficult".
"On top of that international pressure on Iran is
increasing, with the EU advising European companies to leave
Iran, while there are also threats of armed attacks (on Iran),"
Iskra Avtoelektrika said.
