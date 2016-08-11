ZURICH Aug 11 Switzerland's highest court has
ordered Israel to pay Iran around $1.1 billion plus interest in
a decades-old dispute over a secretive oil pipeline company
predating the 1979 Islamic revolution which made the countries
enemies.
The Swiss Federal Tribunal rejected an appeal, citing lack
of due process, against an arbitration ruling last year. The
verdict, dated June 27, was available on the Lausanne court's
website.
It also awarded Iran 450,000 Swiss francs ($461,302) in
court costs and lawyer fees.
It remains unclear whether Israel will pay up given
restrictions its "trading with the enemy" laws.
Lawyers for each side had been locked in an arbitration over
the Eilat-Ashkelon Pipeline Co (EAPC), a joint venture set up in
1968, when the two nations were friendly, to transport Iranian
oil to the Mediterranean.
For a decade, the pipeline successfully carried oil from the
Red Sea for export to Europe. But since the Islamic revolution
that brought the ayatollahs to power, Iran has been demanding
its share of revenues and assets that remained in Israel.
Since the partnership collapsed, EAPC has grown into a
complex of energy assets, now mostly handling oil from former
Soviet states.
How much profit it has made or how much it is worth is
unknown, largely because it is protected in a similar way to
Israel's intelligence agencies, including by gag orders
restricting coverage of its activities.
But Tehran, setting aside its decades-old refusal to
recognise Israel's right to exist, had determined to recoup its
part of EAPC and pursued a complex arbitration case since 1994,
first in France and then in Switzerland.
In that time, the company has become the largest distributor
of oil in Israel, with ambitions to become a major hub for
energy trading in the Mediterranean. Israel maintains tight
controls over EAPC.
The company has its roots in the 1967 Middle East war, when
Egypt blocked the Suez Canal, making it impossible for Iran to
transport its oil by tanker to Europe. Under the EAPC deal,
Iranian tankers would unload at the Red Sea port of Eilat and
oil would flow 254 km (158 miles) northwest to Ashkelon.
The countries formed a straw company in Halifax, Canada
called APC Holdings, the primary shareholder in EAPC. By
December 1969 the pipeline was ready to handle 60 million tons
of crude a year, though it never reached that level.
A decade later Iran's Shah was ousted and the partners in
EAPC became enemies overnight.
Lawyers for both countries have declined to comment.
Case number: 4A_322/2015
($1 = 0.9755 Swiss francs)
