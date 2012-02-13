TEHRAN Feb 13 Iran rejects as "sheer
lies" accusations that it was involved in a bomb attack on the
Israeli embassy in India, the official IRNA news agency quoted
the Islamic Republic's ambassador to New Delhi as saying on
Monday.
"Any terrorist attack is condemned (by Iran) and we strongly
reject the untrue comments by an Israeli official," Mehdi
Nabizadeh was quoted as saying by IRNA. "These accusations are
untrue and sheer lies, like previous times."
Bombers targeted staff at Israel's embassies in India and
Georgia on Monday, wounding four people, and Israeli Prime
Minister Benjamin Netanyahu accused arch-enemies Iran and its
Lebanese ally Hezbollah of involvement.
(Writing by Zahra Hosseinian; Editing by Mark Heinrich)