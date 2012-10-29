DUBAI Oct 29 Iran holds pictures of Israeli
bases and other restricted areas obtained from a drone launched
into Israeli airspace earlier this month, an Iranian lawmaker
was quoted as saying on Monday.
Earlier this month, Israel shot down a drone after it flew
25 miles (55 km) into the Jewish state. Lebanese militant group
Hezbollah claimed responsibility for the aircraft, saying its
parts had been manufactured in Iran and assembled in Lebanon.
The drone transmitted pictures of Israel's "sensitive bases"
before it was shot down, said Esmail Kowsari, chair of
parliament's defence committee, according to Iran's Mehr news
agency. He was speaking to Iran's Arabic-language Al-Alam, Mehr
reported on Monday.
"These aircraft transmit their pictures online, and right
now we possess pictures of restricted areas," Kowsari was quoted
as saying.
In Tel Aviv, a senior Israeli military officer, asked
whether the drone had been equipped with a camera capable of
transmiting photos, said: "To the best of our knowledge, no."
The military recovered wreckage of the aircraft after it was
shot down over a forest near the occupied West Bank.
Israeli air space is closely monitored by the military and,
except for commercial air corridors, is restricted, with special
attention paid to numerous military and security installations.
Israeli threats to bomb Iranian nuclear sites if diplomacy
and sanctions fail to stop Tehran's nuclear programme are a
flashpoint for tensions in the Middle East. The West suspects
the programme is designed to develop a nuclear weapons
capability, something Tehran steadfastly denies.
Iran's military regularly announces defence and engineering
developments, though some analysts are sceptical of the
reliability of such reports.
On Sunday Iranian Defence Minister Ahmad Vahidi said the
downed drone did not represent Iran's latest know-how in drone
technology, according to Mehr.
In April, Iran announced it had started to build a copy of a
U.S. surveillance drone, the RQ-170 Sentinel, captured last year
after it came down near the Afghan border.