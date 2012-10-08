* Israel's Iron Dome "doesn't work"-Iranian defence official
* Iranian experts "repel" cyber threat to offshore platforms
* Tehran hard-pressed by Western sanctions over nuclear work
By Yeganeh Torbati
DUBAI, Oct 8 Iran derided Israel's air defences
as feeble on Monday, citing a drone incursion into its
arch-foe's airspace, but did not say it had sent the aircraft
shot down by the Israelis at the weekend.
It also accused Israel and others of masterminding what it
said was a cyber attack on communication networks on Iranian
offshore oil and gas platforms in the past few weeks.
With tension high over Iran's disputed nuclear programme and
Israeli threats to attack it, the remarks by Iranian officials
pointed to possible aspects of a shadow war waged by the two
adversaries and perhaps by Israel's Western allies, whose
sanctions have battered the Iranian economy and currency.
Jamaluddin Aberoumand, deputy coordinator for Iran's Islamic
Revolutionary Guard Corps, said the drone intrusion showed that
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile defence system "does not work
and lacks the necessary capacity", Fars news agency reported.
The Israeli air force shot down a drone on Saturday after it
crossed into southern Israel, the military said, but it remained
unclear where the aircraft had come from.
Iron Dome is designed to shoot down short-range guerrilla
rockets, not slow-flying planes such as drones.
The Israeli military said the drone was first spotted above
the Mediterranean near the Hamas-ruled Gaza Strip to the west of
Israel and shot down by a fighter plane over Israeli territory.
Israeli parliament member and former military spokesman Miri
Regev described it as "Iranian drone launched by Hezbollah", the
Lebanese Shi'ite group that fought a war with Israel in 2006.
Israeli defence officials have not confirmed this. Hezbollah
has sent a drone into Israeli airspace at least once previously.
Aberoumand attributed claims the drone was made by Iran to a
"psychological operation" by Israel, but did not confirm or deny
them. "The Zionist regime (Israel) has many enemies," he added.
Israel has threatened to bomb Iran's nuclear sites if
diplomatic efforts fail to stop the nuclear work it believes is
aimed at getting weapons capability, a charge Tehran denies.
Iran has responded with threats to attack U.S. military
bases in the region and retaliate against Israel if attacked.
CYBER ATTACK
Mohammad Reza Golshani, head of information technology for
the Iranian Offshore Oil Company, told Iran's Mehr news agency
Iranian experts had been able to repel the cyber attack on the
information networks on offshore oil and gas platforms.
"This attack was planned by the regime occupying Jerusalem
(Israel) and a few other countries," Golshani said. Telephone
communications on the platforms were now normal.
In an unrelated blow to Iran's energy exports, the gas flow
on a pipeline carrying Iranian natural gas to Turkey was halted
on Monday by an explosion in eastern Turkey, where Kurdish
militants have claimed repeated pipeline attacks in the past.
Iran, the world's No. 5 oil exporter, has tightened cyber
security since 2010 when its uranium enrichment centrifuges were
hit by the Stuxnet computer worm, which it blames on Israel or
the United States. Neither has acknowledged planting the worm.
Iran has reported several computer attacks in recent months
and a Revolutionary Guard commander said last month the country
would defend itself in case of a "cyber war".
Tehran is seeking to developing a national Internet system,
which it says would improve cyber security. But many Iranians
say the plan is the latest way to control their access to the
Web, which is already highly censored.
Iran's hardline clerical leaders are determined to prevent
any new wave of unrest after the bloody turmoil that followed
President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad's disputed re-election in 2009.
But street protests erupted last week over the plunging
value of the rial, which lost a third of its dollar value in 10
days as Western sanctions on Iran's oil and banking sectors cut
the country's ability to earn hard currency from oil exports.
Very little trading occurred on the open market on Monday,
with the government-promoted rate of 28,500 rials to the dollar
attracting little interest among those with dollars to sell.
The authorities have pressed dealers to trade dollars at
certain rates and have arrested money changers accused of
speculating. Others, unwilling to use state-set rates and afraid
to trade at black market rates, are retaining their dollars.
Ahmadinejad and his administration are bearing the brunt of
the blame for the rial's fall. Parliament voted on Sunday to
consider halting further reform of Iran's food and fuel
subsidies, a centrepiece of the president's economic platform.
Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has stayed
above the fray, saying only that the Islamic Republic - which
has also been disconcerted by the revolt convulsing Syria, its
closest Arab ally - will not bow to outside pressure.