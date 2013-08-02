Iranian President-elect Hassan Rohani speaks to the media following a visit to the Khomeini mausoleum in Tehran June 16, 2013. Reuters/Fars News/Seyed Hassan Mousavi/Files

DUBAI Iranian state television said on Friday reports quoting Iran's president-elect Hassan Rouhani as calling Israel a "wound that ... needs to be removed" were distorted.

"News agencies distort Iran pres-elect Rohani's remarks on Quds Day," said a breaking news caption on Press TV. There were no further details.

Earlier on Friday, Iranian news agencies reported that cleric Rouhani - who will be inaugurated on Sunday - had described the Zionist regime as "a wound that has sat on the body of the Muslim world for years and needs to be removed".

(Reporting by Marcus George; editing by Andrew Roche)