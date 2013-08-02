DUBAI Aug 2 Iran's president-elect on Friday
said Israel's occupation of Palestinian lands was a "wound" on
the Muslim world, in remarks shown on state television that
differed sharply from an earlier local news agency report on his
comments.
The student news agency ISNA had quoted Rouhani as saying:
"The Zionist regime is a wound that has sat on the body of the
Muslim world for years and needs to be removed."
However, Rouhani was seen in video footage broadcast by
Press TV as saying: "In our region there's been a wound for
years on the body of the Muslim world under the shadow of the
occupation of the holy land of Palestine and the beloved al-Qods
(Jerusalem)".
He was speaking to journalists during an annual Qods Day
rally in solidarity with the Palestinian people and to call for
an end to Israeli occupation of Palestinian land.
ISNA's version of his remarks echoed the fiercely
anti-Israeli language of outgoing President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad,
but was swiftly repudiated by Iranian state media which said
news agencies had distorted what Rouhani had said.
(Reporting by Marcus George; Editing by Jon Boyle)